Eventide Gilead Fund and Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Named WSJ Category Kings

BOSTON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eventide Gilead Fund and the Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund were both named as "Category Kings" by The Wall Street Journal for the one-year period ending March 31, 2019. The Category King award recognizes the top 10 performing funds in each equity category for trailing one-year total return. The Eventide Gilead Fund (NASDAQ: ETILX) ranked #4 in the Midcap Growth category out of 401 funds, and the Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund (NASDAQ: ETIHX) ranked #1 in the Health & Biotech category out of 97 funds.

The Eventide Funds are guided by an approach that seeks to deliver market outperformance to investors by investing in companies whose products and practices help create a better world. Eventide CIO Finny Kuruvilla, MD, PhD, commented on the approach: "Investing, for all its seeming sophistication, is simply the act of owning companies. What sets Eventide investors apart is a desire to invest in companies that are serving society and human flourishing. It is so gratifying to be able to work on behalf of those who want their use of money to follow and express their values and commitments."

The Eventide Funds are managed by Eventide Asset Management, a Boston-based registered investment adviser practicing investing that makes the world rejoice.®

Registration of an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

This press release is not intended to constitute investment advice. Rather, you should use the rankings for informational purposes only. Rankings are only one form of performance measurement. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Wall Street Journal Category King is awarded to the top 10 funds in their Lipper Category based on trailing one-year total return absolute rank. The award does not account for sales loads, where applicable. Where a Fund offers multiple share classes, the award is designated for the largest share class by assets under management.

The Funds offers other share classes for which rankings may differ based on fees: other share classes for the Eventide Gilead Fund areNASDAQ: ETGLX,NASDAQ: ETAGX,NASDAQ: ETCGX and other share classes for the Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund areNASDAQ: ETNHX,NASDAQ: ETAHX, andNASDAQ: ETCHX.

The above expresses the views of Eventide Asset Management, LLC, and there is no guarantee that such views are accurate. Eventide's approach may not produce the desired results.

Eventide uses its trademark ("Investing that makes the world rejoice®") in a ­figurative manner to help explain its focus on serving investors by helping to improve the world.

Mutual Funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Funds' ethical values screening criteria could cause it to under-perform similar funds that do not have such screening criteria. The Funds can have risk related to option investing. There are special risks associated with investments in foreign companies including exposure to currency fluctuations, less efficient trading markets, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards.

The Eventide Gilead Fund & Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund can invest in smaller-sized companies which may experience higher failure rates than larger companies and they normally have a lower trading volume than larger companies. The Funds can also have risk associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry in which these companies may be heavily dependent on clinical trials with uncertain outcomes and decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Funds can invest in private companies. Private investments include various risks including but not limited to lack of liquidity, capital commitment risk, and valuation risk. Private companies may not be financially profitable and have uncertain futures, subjecting them to additional risks. Investors in the Gilead Fund should be aware that companies in the technology industries have different risks including but not limited to products becoming obsolete, and entrance of competing products. Companies in the Industrial Sector also carry various risks including, but not limited to, risk related to debt loads and intense competition.

An investor should consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.eventidefunds.com or by calling 1-877-771-EVEN (3836). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Eventide mutual funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

