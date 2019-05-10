Events DC Announces Exclusive Operator for New RFK Campus Fields Complex

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, Events DC today announced the selection of Capitol Riverside Youth Sports Park (CRYSP) to provide operations support of the new 27-acre RFK Campus Fields complex. The newly approved contract by the Events DC's Board of Directors will mark a proposed base-term contract, starting today through September 30, 2019 with four one-year renewal options.

As the daily operator, CRYSP will be responsible for managing the scheduling and field operations to ensuring the utilization of the fields complex for sports clubs, leagues, individuals and other groups seeking to rent and/or use the space. Their responsibilities will also include managing the permitting process, collecting rent, preparing the fields for use and monitoring its daily use. As the operator, their role will also assist with developing operating policies, procedures, schedules and will participate in any community engagement activities related to the fields.

"Our vision for the RFK Campus redevelopment project is to restore this Campus as a dynamic entertainment and sports destination for our residents and visitors to enjoy and we feel confident that Capitol Riverside Youth Sports Park (CRYSP) is the right partner to bring this vision to life with our 27-acre fields complex. CRSYP will not only help us fill the need with fields for sports teams and youth in the city, but together, we'll create a vibrant new recreational destination for generations to come," said Max Brown, Chairman, Board of Directors at Events DC.

With a long-standing history and commitment to the RFK Campus community, CRYSP is a grassroots-initiated 501 (c)(3) organization made up of community advocates supporting the conversion of unused space to useable, accessible playing fields in Washington, DC. Formed in 2010 by a group of parents, CRYSP has grown into a broad-based community coalition of 13 area organizations: four youth sports organizations (Sports on the Hill, Washington Capital FC and Capitol Hill Little League), three adult sports organizations, three neighborhood associations near the RFK Fields Complex and three environmental organizations (Living Classrooms and Groundwork Anacostia).

"As the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, we are excited to announce our partnership with Capitol Riverside Youth Sports Park (CRYSP) as the operator of the new RFK Campus Fields complex. CRYSP shares our forward-thinking commitment to finding innovative and creative approaches to better serve our city's neighborhoods by bringing sports and entertainment activities that will drive economic development and opportunities," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "CRSYP will not only be a partner but they're also a fabric of the RFK Campus community, who is deeply invested in ensuring the future success of the fields."

The new fields are the first program element that are a part of Events DC's vision for the RFK Campus redevelopment project. Events DC first presented the plan to the community in 2016 which included recommended program elements from community, stakeholder and city official feedback.

The new fields complex on the 190-acre RFK Campus will include, three multi-purpose artificial turf fields to accommodate kickball, soccer, lacrosse, baseball and/or softball, a celebration pavilion and restroom facilities to a playground and picnic area, increased green space and landscaping. The complex will also showcase enhanced walking and biking paths and improved riverwalk access.

The new fields are scheduled to open in June with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and community celebration for all residents to participate.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC).

CONTACT: Ashley Forrester, 202-439-7109, aforrester@eventsdc.com

SOURCE Events DC

Related Links

http://www.eventsdc.com

