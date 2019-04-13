Events DC Continues Partnership with the Mayor of London-backed London Games Festival to Raise the Profile of DC on an International Platform

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their esports initiative, Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, will participate in the third-annual London Games Festival, an annual global gaming and entertainment festival that attracts more than 50,000 festivalgoers and thought leaders from across the globe over the span of 12 days. In partnership with Games London, the Mayor of London-funded initiative delivered by Film London and Ukie, Events DC will transform the iconic Trafalgar Square in center of London with Washington, DC branding and create an interactive gaming hub that showcases an EA FIFA "Play with a Pro" tournament, inclusive of ePremier League players.



"Known as the capital of inclusive innovation, we are excited to represent Washington, DC's creative spirit on a global stage – for the second consecutive year with our great partners from the Mayor's Office in London and Film London," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer. "Our esports activation at the London Games Festival offers another avenue for us to showcase the vibrant energy in DC that will attract visitors to our city and ultimately create job opportunities for our residents. Esports is the future –and our partnerships allow us to position DC on a global stage to attract new and exciting industries, events and visitors to DC."

Touted as the main event, the Events DC will collaborate with EA's FIFA to showcase a "Play with a Pro" tournament that features famed ePremier League players. The ePremier League players will represent the teams including Chelsea, Wolves, and Welsh professional football club, Swansea. This is a free, one-day event on Saturday, April 13 in the heart of London, that will take place, beginning at 10:00am in Trafalgar Square to celebrate the climax of the London Games Festival. The takeover of this iconic landmark, will allow gaming enthusiasts to come and play against pro gamers, experience the fun outdoor games and get a bit closer to the teams behind world-famous soccer clubs.

Additional interactive activities within Trafalgar Square will include retro arcade games, a pop-up shop, and photo opportunities for games fans. Approximately 10,000 festivalgoers are expected to attend throughout the day.

"We are very proud to once again partner with Events DC on this iconic climax to the London Games Festival at Trafalgar Square," said Games London Head of Games and London Games Festival director Michael French. "Our mission is to make London the games capital of the world and change perceptions around interactive entertainment – with DC's support we're able to take games and esports out to the masses and engage with mainstream audiences on a scale that no other event can match."

The London Games Festival started on April 2 and runs through April 14 and is funded by the Mayor of London. The Festival is delivered and organized by Games London which is a joint initiative between Film London (screen agency for London) and Ukie (national trade body for the video games and interactive sector). In 2018 the Mayor of London announced that the Games London project would be renewed for another three years with a funding commitment of £1.2m to continue to grow the games sector and generate revenue for London and the UK through to 2021.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

CONTACT: Ashley Forrester, 202-439-7109, aforrester@eventsdc.com

SOURCE Events DC