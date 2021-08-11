Events DC Implements Synexis BioDefense System to Improve Indoor Air Quality at Walter E. Washington Convention Center

"As we welcome visitors back for conventions and meetings this summer and fall, we are proactively implementing the most advanced and innovative environmental safety technologies across our venues," said Greg O'Dell, president and CEO at Events DC. "We are proud to partner with MAVEN and Synexis at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to provide this important technology for improving indoor air quality to the highest standard possible. We aim for Events DC to continue to be an industry leader in maintaining the safest and healthiest environmental conditions possible with the wellbeing of our guests and staff as our highest priority."

Events DC and Maven created a custom plan for the Walter E. Washington Convention Center that includes Synexis devices throughout the building including common areas for the general public and employee-only areas. MAVEN provides Surface & Virus Reduction (SAVR), a complete technology solution for improving indoor air quality, and DHP technology is the centerpiece of the comprehensive SAVR offering. The system provides continuous microbial reduction in every corner of a room without disturbing people's normal work operations or workflow.2

"Synexis was thrilled to partner with MAVEN to provide an additional layer of environmental safety to the convention center and its guests. Cleaner air and surfaces reduce the risk of indirect contact transmission of SARS-CoV-2, which is essential for the safe reopening of businesses like the Walter E. Washington Convention Center," said Eric Schlote, chief executive officer (CEO) at Synexis. "Synexis DHP is a cutting-edge technology that not only reduces the SARS-CoV-2 virus but also reduces other common issues like mold, bacteria, odors within the building to make people's visit more enjoyable."

"MAVEN Security Technologies is grateful for our relationship with Events DC and the trust they have placed with us," said Benjamin Wells, president & CEO of Maven Security Technologies. "We're proud to introduce our Surface & Virus Reduction (SAVR) offering in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center because we know that the very livelihood of businesses depends on employees and guests returning to the venue and feeling more comfortable when they return. And this greater safety can be offered for now and in the future, since DHP can reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2, as well as future unknown airborne viruses."

The Walter E. Washington Center becomes the first convention center in the world to install the Synexis BioDefense System. Events DC joins a growing list of hospitals, school districts, universities, hotels and other businesses around the country that have partnered with Synexis to install the technology in their facilities.

For more information about Events DC's enhanced health and safety protocols, visit https://eventsdc.com/health-and-safety-guidelines

For more information about Synexis, visit Synexis.com.

ABOUT EVENTS DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena, all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

ABOUT MAVEN

MAVEN is a security company that specializes in providing protection in three areas, environmental, biodefense, access control and intelligent threat detection. These solutions address and overcome their clients' protection challenges. With over 30 years' experience and having a reputation for consistently delivering excellent results, each Maven project is handled with customization and care, from planning to execution to safety and quality control. And the Maven commitment to care and safety is afforded to its clients, as well as its internal team. MAVEN Security Technologies is a protected series LLC of Smith & Sons, LLC.

ABOUT SYNEXIS

Founded in 2008, Synexis® LLC is a leader in microbial reduction and the sole developer of patented technology that creates and continuously disperses DHP (Dry Hydrogen Peroxide) to help reduce the presence of microbes in indoor, occupied spaces around the clock.1 Synexis BioDefense systems are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state governments as antimicrobial devices. Synexis systems are produced in an EPA-registered facility and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. The Synexis technology has received Underwriter Laboratories (UL) 2998 standard certification (Environmental Claim Validation Procedure [ECVP] for Zero Ozone Emissions from Air Cleaners) and works continuously without disruptions in normal operations or workflow.3 Synexis currently holds 16 patents with 16 pending.1 In addition, Synexis DHP technology is supported by data from six peer-reviewed studies.4,5,6,7,8,9

For more information, visit Synexis.com.

CONTACTS:

EVENTS DC

Craig Chester, Events DC

[email protected]

202-359-2806

MAVEN SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES

Traci Baker Jackson

[email protected]

(202) 621-3047

SYNEXIS

Katie Erwin

[email protected]

816-512-2262

Vanessa Mittendorf

[email protected]



