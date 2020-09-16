Events DC Launches GATHER by Events DC, A Virtual Platform

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for DC, announced today the launch of GATHER by Events DC (GATHER), a new virtual platform designed to innovatively bring the local community, clients, and partners together. GATHER is a virtual venue, capable of producing and streaming live events and will be a repository for on-demand experiences. These on-demand experiences are designed to engage and excite multiple audiences through impactful programming featuring DC's creative economy of local artists, musicians, businesses and industry partners.

In collaboration with the launch of GATHER, Events DC has also unveiled a new production studio, where the RAMMYS and other upcoming events will be livestreamed. This 19,000 square-foot state-of-the-art production studio is housed within the Convention Center and will provide a turnkey experience for our customers looking to host and create virtual experiences for their attendees. The studio is fully equipped with rigging, AV and lighting capabilities, as well as dynamic LED screens.

Initial programming that can be viewed on GATHER include exclusive DC Jazz Fest performances, featuring a live concert by acclaimed harmonicist Frédéric Yonnet and the Band with No Name; the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) annual RAMMY Awards; and musical performances from the MusicianShip's WAMMIE Awards.

"Today, more than ever before, is such an important time for people and communities to come together – and conventions and meetings, sports and entertainment have the power to do that – even virtually. GATHER is a prime example of creatively keeping our communities and industries together through this new dynamic, virtual programming platform to experience live and on-demand content," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "With this new multiplatform virtual venue and production studio, Events DC presents a distinct opportunity for enhancing client experiences with the ability to offer state-of the art technology, customization of content and the enrichment of both in-person and virtual experiences."

Other exclusive programming on the site includes live readings of iconic scripts, in partnership with Film Independent; an intimate conversation with the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum director Ellen Stofan and SiriusXM founder and United Therapeutics' CEO Martine Rothblatt about innovation and leadership; and a future collaboration with NASA and DC-based, female artists honoring "Hidden Figure" Mary W. Jackson, the first African American female engineer at NASA.

"We are so excited to launch GATHER by Events DC, an engaging platform that will keep our audiences active, enrich our minds, and inspire our souls through diverse, shared experiences that reflect and represent our communities. Utilizing innovative technology and creative interactive experiences, GATHER will position Events DC as an emerging leader, providing virtual and hybrid event experiences in collaboration with our creative communities and with both our partners and customers, alike," stated Jinhee Kim, Chief Creative Officer of Events DC.

In partnership with the broader Events DC community, GATHER will continue to deploy innovative strategies and creative solutions as we facilitate the return of in-person events to DC. GATHER will focus on programming that drives excitement, grows its audience base, and revitalizes the economy through live experiences and hybrid events. Performances, discussions, master classes, and virtual conferences are just some of the meaningful experiences that will be available on GATHER, as it provides an array of digital events across the organization's lines of business.

Audiences will be able to experience these on-demand dynamic program offerings in our virtual venue hosted at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com. Through these on-demand and livestream experiences, conferences and entertainment, GATHER will redefine how to convene audiences both locally and across the globe.

Visit www.gatherbyeventsdc.com to view GATHER's programming.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

