Events DC to Host Three Premier College Basketball Events through March 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority of the District of Columbia, will host three premier men's NCAA Division I college basketball events at the Entertainment and Sports Arena through March 2020, bringing elite student athletes, alumni and fans from around the country to compete in DC. The first two events in 2019 serve as the road to the Colonial Athletic Association Men's Basketball Championship (CAA) in March 2020, which will bring 10 CAA member programs to DC across four days of tournament play.

"As the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, Events DC is honored to host three premier collegiate basketball tournaments over the next four months at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. The Arena and its surrounding neighborhood are truly becoming a new sports and entertainment district for the greater Washington, DC area and hosting 12 different NCAA Men's Division I basketball programs, plus all 10 CAA member schools will allow our residents and visitors to see some of the best in college basketball," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "DC is a thriving sports destination with some of the most passionate fans and these exciting upcoming tournaments will allow us to continue to showcase Washington, DC as a dynamic sports city on a national stage."

The first event, Battle for the Capital features four universities including the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, Florida International University, Eastern Kentucky University and Cleveland State University. This two-day event on November 22 and 23 will include two games on each day, both at 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm.

The second annual Events DC Holiday Hoops Fest will return to the Entertainment and Sports Arena on December 20 – 22. The 2019 edition features eight universities; University of Akron, University of William & Mary, Tulane University, Radford University, Richmond University, Towson University, Liberty University and Saint Francis University. The three-day event will include a tournament style format, followed by a four-team doubleheader on December 22. Each day features two games at 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm.

From March 7 – 10, 2020, Events DC will host the CAA Men's Basketball Championships at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, bringing the tournament back to the DC region for the first time since 1986. Six of the CAA's 10-member schools are located within 250 miles of Washington, DC, providing a central location for the championship and the nearly 400,000 alumni from CAA institutions that reside within 100 miles of the District. The tournament semifinals and championship game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network and the champion will receive an automatic bid to the 2020 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. The agreement between Events DC and the CAA will bring the tournament back to DC through 2022.

FloSports, an innovator in live digital sports and original content, will provide live and on-demand content and coverage for both the Battle for the Capital and the Events DC Holiday Hoops Fest. Subscribers can tune in to watch the events live on FloHoops and at FloHoops.com.

For more information on the upcoming events, visit battleforthecapital.com, dcholidayhoopsfest.com and caasports.com

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

