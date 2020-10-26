Events May Have Been Canceled, but You Can't Cancel Hunger

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In lieu of its Father Drumgoole Dinner and Awards Ceremony, Catholic Charities of Staten Island has launched a campaign to combat the food crisis facing the borough in the wake of COVID19. The campaign, entitled Can't Cancel Hunger, kicked off on Thursday, Oct. 22, the original date of the Father Drumgoole Dinner, and will end on Thanksgiving Day. The organization has set a goal of raising enough money to provide 10,000 meals to Staten Island families in need.

Catholic Charities of Staten Island

"So many events have been canceled, or gone virtual," said Vincent Ignizio, CEO of Catholic Charities of Staten Island. "But the reality is that, hunger isn't virtual, it's very real and it's impacting our borough like never before."

Since March, Catholic Charities of Staten Island, through partnerships with Borough President Jim Oddo and Fresh Direct, has distributed over 230,000 meals to local families in need. Even still, they are seeing a demand for food from islanders each day.

"While our event has been cancelled, we'd still like to recognize our honorees," said Joseph Delaney, Chairman of Catholic Charities of Staten Island. "These community leaders have agreed to lend their voice and support to our campaign, and for that we are eternally grateful."

As part of the campaign, the nonprofit has enlisted the help of those who would have been honored in person at the Father Drumgoole Dinner. This year's honorees include Paul Montella of Nucci's Restaurant who is the recipient of the Father Drumgoole Award, Police Officer Thomas Frasca, recipient of the Murphy Award, and Christina Gatti, winner of the Duval Award for being recognized as the Student of the Year. Each honoree has created a video to help raise awareness of the Cant' Cancel Hunger Campaign.

For more information or to contribute to the campaign, please visit www.cc-si.org or text the word MOUNT to the number 313131.

About Catholic Charities of Staten Island

Catholic Charities of Staten Island, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit affiliate agency of the Archdiocese of New York, was founded in 1871 on the campus of Mount Loretto by Father John C. Drumgoole. Its mission has always been to help the needs of the community. It strives in all its programs to promote the universal ideals of justice, peace and compassion and to work in concert with other community resources. Its services include pre-school day care; residential and other programs for the developmentally disabled; social services to families in crisis, youth sports through CYO, assistance to senior citizens, food distribution for individuals and local food pantries and resources for those suffering from addiction of any kind.

