Events.com Acquires the Most Advanced Network for Discovering & Marketing Events

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Events.com acquired Evensi, the world's largest and most advanced platform for discovering events, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Events.com's global platform helps event planners create memorable in-person, hybrid, and virtual event experiences. The combination will provide a one-stop-shop for event discovery, ticketing, sponsorship, marketing, and management.

Evensi was founded in 2016 in San Francisco and Modena, Italy by Yuri Grassi, along with Emanuele Corradini, Paolo Privitera, and Andrea Pelleschi. The company's proprietary technology has processed data on over 200 million events worldwide, in multiple languages and currencies. Evensi built a platform to make it simpler and more intuitive for event organizers to market events and for participants to search for, discover, and attend events.

Using advanced artificial intelligence and recommendation technology, Evensi processes more than 200,000 events per day and provides a unique experience based on interests and behavior for each user. The Evensi community is made up of 60 million event-goers and over 10 million event organizers in more than 100 countries who have created and promoted events using Evensi's AI-powered event marketing and promotional tools.

The Events.com and Evensi browse and marketing features are already accessible to and popular with event organizers worldwide. The full integration and enhancements of Events.com and Evensi's AI-powered event discovery features will be released on Events.com in 2023.

"We are excited that the Evensi team and technology have joined the Events.com family," said Mitch Thrower, CEO and Founder of Events.com. "We share a commitment to improve how people interact with meaningful experiences through events."

When asked if Events.com will limit Evensi's technology to only Events.com event organizers and participants, Stephen Partridge, COO and Founder of Events.com said, "Events.com is a technology platform for all events, everywhere. When we integrate powerful tools like Evensi's event marketing and event discovery technology, we make it available to everyone. Event organizers can now access one-click advertising on seven social media channels, and intuitive ways for discovering events - examples of great features we found in Evensi. Events.com brings these and other powerful tools together under one site, and every event in the world should be using something we offer even if they are using older systems for things like selling tickets."

"We built Evensi to celebrate the desire for human beings to connect with each other and share life experiences," said Yuri Grassi, Founder of Evensi. "We think Events.com represents the best fit we could have imagined. We share the same vision and culture, with the goal to become the foundation of the event industry."

Paolo Privitera, CEO of Evensi, said, "We are so glad to join the Events.com team and to continue to build technology that supports Events.com's mission. Events.com is working to help organizers and participants do things better. It's great to be a part of that vision."

About Events.com:

Events.com is an event management platform that manages, market, and monetize low-key fundraisers, massive festivals, and marathons. It connects people with the experiences they love. With its end-to-end event management solutions, including sponsorship sales software, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step of planning.

