EventSmack Advertising Local Businesses Open For Delivery or Limited Services During COVID-19

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EventSmack announces that they will be adding a current status listing to their app which will notify the public which businesses are still open for limited services. This is in response to many businesses closing their doors or losing business while the country is in "Social Distancing" mode.

With rising concerns over the spread of COVID-19, many businesses – including restaurants and bars – are closing their doors or limiting services to try and stop the increase of COVID-19 via community transmission. To combat the potential loss of revenue for our local businesses, EventSmack is advertising which businesses are still open for take-out, pick-up or delivery.

EventSmack is currently promoting over 400 active venues. General Manager of StillWater in Dana Point, Joey Estrada says, "We were one of the first restaurants in our area to start using it. EventSmack has tremendously helped us on the marketing and promotion side of the business. It allows us to post all of our entertainment and daily specials with ease"

If you are a business owner or manager and are not currently listed on EventSmack, simply go to eventsmack.com, and add your venue. You will be able to input the services that you are currently providing and EventSmack will advertise them for you. If your venue is already listed please contact [email protected] and we will give you control of your listing.

EventSmack is an app where you can find all the local happenings in your area. Download the app via your device's App Store and find all the best events in your area.

SOURCE EventSmack