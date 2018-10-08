Eventus Systems Named to Global RegTech 100 for 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist research firm RegTech Analyst has just named Eventus Systems, Inc., a provider of regulatory technology software solutions for the capital markets, to its global RegTech 100 list for 2019, recognizing the pioneering companies transforming compliance, risk management and cybersecurity.

Identified as the "world's most innovative technology solution providers that address the challenges of dealing with regulatory issues within financial services," the RegTech 100 were chosen by a panel of analysts and industry experts based on RegTech Analyst's review this year of 824 companies worldwide. Eventus is one of only 27 companies selected from the United States.

According to RegTech Analyst, the regulatory technology industry has seen huge growth in the last two years as banks and financial institutions grapple with the unrelenting pace of regulatory change across all jurisdictions. Over $4 billion has been invested in RegTech companies since the beginning of 2016.

Those selected were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate costs savings or efficiency improvements across the compliance function.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're honored to be included on this prestigious global list. This has been a year of tremendous traction as we've broadened our reach to new asset classes, enhanced our Validus platform, introduced machine learning capabilities and attracted both key investments and premier clients."

Available as an on-premise or cloud solution, Validus provides comprehensive market surveillance and trading risk management for firms and marketplaces in global equities, equity options, futures, fixed income, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies.

Mariyan Dimitrov, head of research at RegTech Analyst, said: "The impact of the most innovative RegTech companies will be measured in billions of dollars over the next few years. RegTech 100 companies offer solutions that enhance processes across the entire compliance function, including onboarding verification, risk management, communications monitoring, information security and reporting by using the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, natural language processing and biometrics."

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems, Inc. is a software firm solving pressing regulatory technology (regtech) challenges for capital markets organizations, including Tier 1 banks, brokerages and FCMs, proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. The firm's flagship Validus surveillance and risk software platform – available as a cloud-based or real-time enterprise on-premise solution – provides sophisticated, efficient risk management and surveillance across equities, equity options, futures and cryptocurrencies. Validus offers a high-performance, scalable platform that was built and battle-tested in the toughest market conditions. Headquartered in Austin and serving clients globally, Eventus is led by a veteran management team with extensive experience in capital markets, derivatives, compliance, software development and high-performance data management. Visit www.eventussystems.com.

