Eventus Systems wins 2020 Markets Choice Award for Best in RegTech - Surveillance and Financial Risk Management

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider, today won Markets Media's 2020 Markets Choice Award (MCA) for Best in RegTech – Surveillance and Financial Risk Management. Eventus earned the honor for its leadership among providers of regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions in the financial industry.

The eighth annual MCAs identify and recognize "the best companies, individuals and innovation in financial markets" and "cover the most important sectors of institutional trading and technology – buy-side traders; sell-side execution desks; exchanges and platforms; incumbent technology providers and emerging fintech firms." Markets Media said the methodology for selecting winners is "simple yet thorough, and keeps the focus on the most important opinions: those of market participants." Following public online polling about the shortlist in each category, Markets Media determines winners from online responses, editorial interviews with leaders in financial markets and consultation with its MCA Advisory Board.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "It's truly gratifying and humbling to receive this award for innovation and excellence in RegTech within our field of surveillance and financial risk management, particularly with a selection process that involves market participants. As we continue to build on our extraordinary team of talented professionals and grow our customer base in the U.S., Europe and Asia, we are keenly aware of the important role our technology plays in our clients' operations. That means we're constantly enhancing the technology, adapting it to new markets and building new functionality to address evolving regulatory requirements."

John D'Antona, Jr., Editor of Traders Magazine, said: "In the five years since its founding, Eventus has evolved from a scrappy startup focusing on U.S. equities into a powerful disruptor in RegTech, with a now global offering surveilling not just equities, but also options, futures, fixed income, foreign exchange and digital assets. The firm combines the best of modern technology with deep market experience and a commitment to client-driven development and exceptional customer service, and it has become the gold standard for surveillance, compliance and risk management in capital markets. Eventus incorporates AI and machine learning into a seamless package so clients can dig deeper and operate in a far more efficient manner."

The honor is the latest in a series of awards and recognitions earned by the five-year-old company for its Validus platform since 2019, including an FOW International Award for best Market Surveillance product, a Risk Technology Award for Market Surveillance Product of the Year and a 2019 Best Trade Surveillance Solution award from A-Team's RegTech Insight. The firm was also one of only 19 U.S. companies to earn a spot on the global RegTech 100 list for 2020, marking the second consecutive year it made the list.

Markets Media was launched in 2007 to provide sophisticated, in-depth content spanning all sectors of the securities industry, delivered across a synergistic platform of print, online and events. Markets Media also publishes Traders Magazine.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving clients globally, Eventus Systems, Inc. offers one of the leading global trade surveillance and market risk platforms. Available as a real-time or T+1 cloud-based or on-premise solution, the Validus platform provides sophisticated market surveillance and financial risk capabilities, enabling clients to solve some of the most pressing regulatory challenges. Validus combines multiple technology stacks including artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the optimum number of actionable alerts across equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Clients include Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. Visit www.eventussystems.com. Follow Eventus Systems on LinkedIn and on Twitter @EventusSystems.

