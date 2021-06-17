Eventus Systems wins Best Market Surveillance Tool in WatersTechnology Asia Awards

"As the world moved toward remote work in 2020, surveillance and risk management took on greater importance for capital markets firms. As such, the judges were most impressed with Eventus' new automation tools so clients can streamline various mundane and repetitive tasks," said Wei-Shen Wong, Asia Editor for WatersTechnology.

Vince Turcotte, Eventus Sales Director, Asia Pacific, said: "Our Validus platform is gaining momentum in the APAC region, thanks to our dedicated real-time service model and our in-region sales presence, and more clients speaking with their peers about the technology, flexibility and depth of experience across our team. We have done particularly well with exchanges and firms looking to participate in the fast-growing digital asset space, where we are uniquely positioned to help them meet and exceed industry standards for surveillance, well as anti-money laundering (AML) and transaction monitoring. We're grateful to WatersTechnology for this high honor, and we look forward to serving an ever-growing base of clients in the region."

Eventus last year made hundreds of enhancements to Validus, including adding new capabilities for anti-money laundering (AML) and transaction monitoring. The firm also introduced new automation capabilities enabling clients such as digital asset market centers to far more efficiently self-manage their surveillance models and cast a wide net for alerts, sifting through the noise and better highlighting which alerts require human review.

On June 22 and 23, Eventus and the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM) are hosting a complimentary virtual conference, Shining a Light on Digital Asset Markets 2021, on key issues affecting digital asset markets, featuring leading influencers in cryptocurrency regulation, legislation, enforcement and markets, as well as institutional market participants.

Eventus in April won the award for Best Sell-Side Market Surveillance Provider in WatersTechnology's 2021 Sell-Side Technology Awards, as well as Markets Media's Markets Choice Award for Best in RegTech for the second consecutive year. Additional awards bestowed last year included the FOW International Award for Market Surveillance Solution of the Year and the RegTech Insight Award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution for the Dodd-Frank Act – both second consecutive wins in the respective categories.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

