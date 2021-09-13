Eventus wins FOW Asia Capital Markets Award for market surveillance excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, has won the FOW Asia Capital Markets Award for Best New Product – Market Surveillance. The award is the second honor the firm has earned in the past three months for its efforts in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and follows its inclusion last week in the global AIFinTech100 list for 2021.

The FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards recognize excellence in the Asian capital markets. Winners are selected by a panel of judges with extensive experience in the industry. Global Investor Group announced the recognition for the firm's Validus platform at its virtual FOW Asia conference. Eventus also won the FOW International Award for Market Surveillance Solution of the Year for 2019 and 2020.

Global Investor Group staff reported that the judges concluded Eventus is leading the way with its trade surveillance monitoring tools and that expanding in Asia with new clients and staff demonstrate that the firm has the right technology model at the right time, with the introduction of new features setting it apart from the competition.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're deeply honored to receive the FOW Asia award and to have our platform and growing team's efforts recognized as we continue to increase our presence and service throughout APAC. Whether in the cryptocurrency space or the many other asset classes we serve, exchanges and firms are responding to our powerful, real-time trade surveillance capabilities, as well as our market risk, anti-money laundering and transaction monitoring offerings. We're also excited to be named to the AIFinTech100 – reflecting the strength of our machine learning and robotic process automation that help clients identify patterns and behavior that can have a major impact on their firms, while avoiding time-wasting chases in their surveillance activities."

A panel of industry experts and analysts chose AIFinTech100 honorees after reviewing a study of over 1,000 companies undertaken by FinTech Global, a data and research firm. Eventus and the others were recognized as "the world's most innovative solution providers developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to solve challenges or improve efficiency in financial services."

Eventus last week announced that it closed on a $30 million Series B funding round. Proceeds will fund the firm's continued growth to meet strong demand, with plans to more than double its workforce around the globe, expand its product suite and add new financial risk applications to Validus.

Eventus has now earned 17 global awards and honors since late 2018 for its technology, innovation and client service, including six recognitions in the past six months alone. The firm has been named to the global RegTech100 list for three consecutive years.

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

