Ever-Glory Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NANJING, China, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the first quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the first quarter of 2020, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 2 stores during 2020, we operated a nationwide network of 1,038 stores as of March 31, 2020."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," concluded Mr. Kang.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The first quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total sales for the first quarter of 2020 were $58.4 million, a decrease of 33.7% from $88.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a 20.7% decrease in our wholesale business and a 39.7% decrease in our retail business.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division decreased by 20.7% to $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased sales in Mainland China, Germany, other European markets and Japan partially offset for increased sales in Hong Kong, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 39.7% to $36.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $59.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in same-store sales. The Company had 1,038 retail stores as of March 31, 2020, compared with 1,315 retail stores as of March 31, 2019.

Total gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 45.4% to $16.0 million, compared with $29.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. Total gross margin decreased to 27.5% from 33.4% for the first quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 46.7% to $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin decreased to 15.7% from 23.3% for the first quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 45.0% to $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $22.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 34.8%, compared to 38.1% for the first quarter of 2019.

Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 35.8% to $13.5 million, or 23.1% of total sales, compared with $21.0 million, or 23.9% of total sales for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributable to the decreased sales.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 23.2% to $5.8 million, or 9.9% of total sales, compared with $7.5 million, or 8.6% of total sales for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decreased office expenses.

(Loss) Income from operations for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 493.0% to ($3.2) million compared with $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.7 million compared with $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.18 for the first quarter of 2020 compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the first quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2020, Ever-Glory had approximately $70.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $48.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $49.3 million as of March 31, 2020, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $26.1 million as of March 31, 2020.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED)





2020



2019

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 70,036



$ 48,551

Accounts receivable, net



42,265





78,053

Inventories



52,152





67,355

Advances on inventory purchases



1,248





2,495

Value added tax receivable



6,961





7,497

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



6,723





9,681

Amounts due from related parties



102





123

Total Current Assets



179,487





213,755



















NONCURRENT ASSETS















Intangible assets, net



4,529





4,729

Property and equipment, net



26,886





28,812

Operating lease right-of-use assets



42,583





53,379

Deferred tax assets



878





996

Total Non-Current Assets



74,876





87,916

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 254,363



$ 301,671



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Bank loans

$ 26,104



$ 29,931

Accounts payable



52,173





72,418

Accounts payable and other payables – related parties



3,889





4,811

Other payables and accrued liabilities



13,033





19,137

Value added and other taxes payable



598





1,657

Income tax payable



121





1,142

Current operating lease liabilities



34,315





44,888

Total Current Liabilities



130,233





173,984



















NONCURRENT LIABILITIES















Non-current operating lease liabilities



8,325





8,537

TOTAL LIABILITIES



138,558





182,521



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued

and outstanding)



-





-

Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,804,832 and

14,801,770 shares issued and outstanding As of March 31, 2020 and December

31, 2019, respectively)



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



3,645





3,640

Retained earnings



103,627





106,328

Statutory reserve



19,939





19,939

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(5,770)





(4,330)

Amounts due from related party



(4,147)





(4,932)

Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company



117,309





120,660

Noncontrolling interest



(1,504)





(1,510)

Total Equity



115,805





119,150

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 254,363



$ 301,671



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (INCOME) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)





2020



2019















SALES

$ 58,355



$ 87,956



















COST OF SALES



42,317





58,598



















GROSS PROFIT



16,038





29,358



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling expenses



13,478





21,008

General and administrative expenses



5,785





7,529

Total operating expenses



19,263





28,537



















(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



(3,225)





821



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest income



277





207

Interest expense



(341)





(363)

Other income (expense), net



818





(295)

Total other income (expense), net



754





(451)



















(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX



(2,471)





370



















INCOME TAX EXPENSE



(227)





(825)



















NET LOSS



(2,698)





(455)

Net (income) loss attributable to the non-controlling interest



(3)





(66)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$ (2,701)



$ (521)



















NET LOSS

$ (2,698)



$ (455)

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



(1,437)





4,006

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

$ (4,135)



$ 3,551



















Comprehensive loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest



6





100



















COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$ (4,129)



$ 3,651

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.18)



$ (0.04)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted



14,804,832





14,800,140



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited)











Additional



Retained

Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from



Total

equity

attributable

to

stockholders



Non-











Common Stock



paid-in









Statutory



Comprehensive



related



of the



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



capital



Unrestricted



reserve



loss



party



Company



Interest



equity

Balance at

January 1, 2020



14,801,770



$ 15



$ 3,640



$ 106,328



$ 19,939



$ (4,330)



$ (4,932)



$ 120,660





(1,510)



$ 119,150



















































































Stock-based

compensation



3,062





0.003





5





-





-





-





-





5













5

Net income (loss)



-





-





-





(2,701)













-





-





(2,701)





3





(2,698)

Net cash received

(paid) to related

party under

counter guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





785





785





-





785

Foreign currency

translation income

(loss)











































(1,440)





-





(1,440)





3





(1,437)

Balance at

March 31, 2020



14,804,832



$ 15



$ 3,645



$ 103,627



$ 19,939



$ (5,770)



$ (4,147)



$ 117,309





(1,504)



$ 115,805





















Additional



Retained

Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from



Total

equity

attributable

to

stockholders



Non-











Common Stock



paid-in









Statutory



Comprehensive



related



of the



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



capital



Unrestricted



reserve



income



party



Company



Interest



equity

Balance at

January 1, 2019



14,798,198



$ 15



$ 3,627



$ 105,914



$ 19,083



$ (3,578)



$ (10,354)



$ 114,707





(1,551)



$ 113,156



















































































Stock-based

compensation



1,942





0.004





8





-





-





-





-





8













8

Net (loss) income



-





-





-





(521)





-





-





-





(521)





66





(455)

Net cash received

(paid) to related

party under

counter guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





1,101





1,101





-





1,101

Foreign currency

translation income

(loss)











































3,972





-





3,972





34





4,006

Balance at

March 31, 2019



14,800,140



$ 15



$ 3,635



$ 105,393



$ 19,083



$ 394



$ (9,253)



$ 119,267





(1,451)



$ 117,816



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)







2020

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss

$ (2,698)

$ (455) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



1,587



2,225 Gain on disposal of intangible assets



(268)



- Loss from sale of property and equipment



102



52 Provision of bad debt allowance



278



- Provision for obsolete inventories



4,204



1,824 Deferred income tax



104



(145) Stock-based compensation



5



8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable



34,906



31,027 Inventories



10,303



10,557 Value added tax receivable



210



1,406 Other receivables and prepaid expenses



364



3,975 Advances on inventory purchases



2,855



490 Amounts due from related parties



142



103 Accounts payable



(19,864)



(26,505) Accounts payable and other payables- related parties



(1,038)



(741) Other payables and accrued liabilities



(5,587)



(9,565) Value added and other taxes payable



(31)



(2,788) Income tax payable



(1,019)



(327) Net cash provided by operating activities



24,555



11,141













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Purchase of property and equipment



(78)



(2,131) Disposal of intangible assets



353



- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



275



(2,131)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Proceeds from bank loans



11,464



6,029 Repayment of bank loans



(14,884)



(7,408) Repayment of counter guarantee from related party



748



3,488 Advances to related party



-



(2,163) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(2,672)



(54)













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



1,497



1,908













NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED

CASH



23,655



10,864













CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING

OF PERIOD



48,551



47,012













CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF

PERIOD

$ 72,206

$ 57,876













Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

consolidated balance sheets:

























Cash and Cash Equivalents



70,036



47,012 Restricted cash (booked in other receivables and prepaid expenses)



2,170



-



$ 72,206

$ 47,012













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

























Cash paid during the period for:











Interest

$ 341

$ 363 Income taxes

$ 1,218

$ 126

