Ever-Glory Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

News provided by

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

May 14, 2021, 06:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the first quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the first quarter of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 50-100 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 921 stores as of March 31, 2021."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The first quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results 

Total sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $70.8 million,  a increase of 21.4% from $58.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 4.2% increase in our wholesale business and a 32.0% increase in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 32.0% to $47.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $36.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increase in same-store sales. The Company had 921 retail stores as of March 31, 2021, compared with 1,038 retail stores as of March 31, 2020.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 4.2% to $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and other European markets partially offset for decreased sales in Japan and the United States.

Total gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 39.9% to $22.4 million, compared with $16 million for the first quarter of 2020. Total gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 31.7% from 27.5% for the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the retail business increased by 42.5% to $17.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 37.6% compared to 34.8% for the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 30.5% to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 19.6% from 15.7% for the first quarter of 2020.

Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 15.4% to $15.5 million, or 22.0% of total sales, compared with $13.5 million, or 23.1% of total sales for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased sales.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 35.7% to $7.9 million, or 11.1% of total sales, compared with $5.8 million, or 9.9% of total sales for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to the decreased business trip and the exemption of social benefits by the PRC government in 2020.

Loss from operations was $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2021,compared to $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million compared with $2.7 million for first quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted loss  per share were $0.08 for the first quarter of 2021 compared with $0.18 for the first quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $78.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $43.7 million as of March 31, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $71.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2021(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 14, 2021). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-888-394-8218 or + 1-647-484-0475 and using the access code 7935539. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 21 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 7935539.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Ever-Glory International Group
Dandan Song
Tel: +86-25-5209-6817
E-Mail: [email protected]

  

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)



March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

ASSETS












CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

78,056

$

81,865

Restricted cash

45,660


39,858

Trading securities

3,036


1,792

Accounts receivable, net

46,719


53,285

Inventories

43,342


53,893

Advances on inventory purchases

7,802


10,261

Value added tax receivable

1,183


1,244

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

5,956


5,479

Amounts due from related parties

674


567

Total Current Assets

232,428


248,244









NON-CURRENT ASSETS







Equity security investment

3,877


3,932

Intangible assets, net

4,712


4,794

Property and equipment, net

31,881


32,164

Operating lease right-of-use assets

55,839


41,690

Deferred tax assets

879


902

Total Non-Current Assets

97,188


83,482

TOTAL ASSETS

$

329,616

$

331,726









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
















CURRENT LIABILITIES







Bank loans

$

71,534

$

65,919

Accounts payable

52,083


67,762

Accounts payable and other payables – related parties

2,829


3,764

Other payables and accrued liabilities

13,522


16,073

Value added and other taxes payable

684


909

Income tax payable

704


1,062

Current operating lease liabilities

47,327


33,481

Total Current Liabilities

188,683


188,970









NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES







Non-current operating lease liabilities

8,622


8,307

TOTAL LIABILITIES

197,305


197,277









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)
















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,810,660 and
14,809,160 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31,
2020, respectively)

15


15

Additional paid-in capital

3,655


3,650

Retained earnings

108,001


109,171

Statutory reserve

20,376


20,376

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,238


4,590

Amounts due from related party

(2,974)


(3,353)

Total equity

132,311


134,449

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

329,616

$

331,726

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)



Three Months Ended


March 31,
2021

March 31,
2020







SALES

$

70,814

$

58,355









COST OF SALES

48,379


42,317









GROSS PROFIT

22,435


16,038









OPERATING EXPENSES







Selling expenses

15,548


13,478

General and administrative expenses

7,851


5,785

Total operating expenses

23,399


19,263









LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(964)


(3,225)









OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)







Interest income

224


277

Interest expense

(492)


(341)

Government subsidy

259


460

Other income (expense), net

532


358

Total other income (expense), net

523


754









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX

(441)


(2,471)









INCOME TAX EXPENSE

(729)


(227)









NET LOSS

(1,170)


(2,698)

Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest

-


(3)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$

(1,170)

$

(2,701)









NET LOSS

$

(1,170)

$

(2,698)

Foreign currency translation loss

(1,352)


(1,437)

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$

(2,522)

$

(4,135)









Comprehensive loss attributable to the non-controlling interest

-


6









COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$

(2,522)

$

(4,129)

LOSS PER SHARE:







Basic and diluted

$

(0.08)

$

(0.18)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted

14,810,001


14,804,832

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)






Additional

Retained Earnings

Accumulated
other

Amounts
due from

Total
equity
attributable
to
stockholders

Non-





Common Stock

paid-in




Statutory

Comprehensive

related

of the

controlling

Total


Shares

Amount

capital

Unrestricted

reserve

Income (loss)

party

Company

Interest

equity

Balance at
  January 1,
  2021

14,809,160

$

15

$

3,650

$

109,171

$

20,376

$

4,590

$

(3,353)

$

134,449

$

-

$

134,449









































Stock-based
  compensation

1,500


-


5


-


-


-


-


5


-


5

Net loss

-


-


-


(1,170)


-


-


-


(1,170)


-


(1,170)

Net cash
  received
  from
  related
  party
  under
  counter
  guarantee
  agreement

-


-


-


-


-


-


379


379


-


379

Foreign
  currency
  translation
  loss

-


-


-


-


-


(1,352)


-


(1,352)


-


(1,352)

Balance at
  March 31,
  2021

14,810,660

$

15

$

3,655

$

108,001

$

20,376

$

3,238

$

(2,974)

$

132,311


-

$

132,311





Additional

Retained Earnings

Accumulated
other

Amounts
due from

Total
equity
attributable
to
stockholders

Non-





Common Stock

paid-in




Statutory

Comprehensive

related

of the

controlling

Total


Shares

Amount

capital

Unrestricted

reserve

Income (loss)

party

Company

Interest

equity

Balance at
  January 1,
  2020

14,801,770

$

15

$

3,640

$

106,328

$

19,939

$

(4,330)

$

(4,932)

$

120,660


(1,510)

$

119,150









































Stock-based
  compensation

3,062


-


5


-


-


-


-


5


-


5

Net income
  (loss)

-


-


-


(2,701)


-


-


-


(2,701)


3


(2,698)

Net cash
  received
  from
  related
  party
  under
  counter
  guarantee
  agreement

-


-


-


-


-


-


785


785


-


785

Foreign
  currency
  translation
  income
  (loss)

-


-


-


-


-


(1,440)


-


(1,440)


3


(1,437)

Balance at
  March 31,
  2020

14,804,832

$

15

$

3,645

$

103,627

$

19,939

$

(5,770)

$

(4,147)

$

117,309


(1,504)

$

115,805

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)



Three Months Ended


March 31,
2021

March 31,
2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss

$

(1,170)

$

(2,698)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,377


1,587

Gain on disposal of intangible assets

-


(268)

Loss from sale of property and equipment

102


102

(Recovering from) Provision of bad debt allowance

(196)


278

Provision for obsolete inventories

3,583


4,204

Changes in fair value of trading securities

(262)


-

Changes in fair value of investment

28


-

Deferred income tax

17


104

Stock-based compensation

5


5

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable

6,509


34,906

Inventories

6,805


10,303

Value added tax receivable

52


210

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

(367)


364

Advances on inventory purchases

2,544


2,855

Amounts due from related parties

(71)


142

Accounts payable

(14,690)


(19,864)

Accounts payable and other payables- related parties

(769)


(1,038)

Other payables and accrued liabilities

(3,221)


(5,587)

Value added and other taxes payable

(220)


(31)

Income tax payable

(358)


(1,019)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(302)


24,555









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchases of property and equipment

(1,378)


(78)

Disposal of intangible assets

-


353

Purchases of trading securities

(1,238)


-

Proceeds from trading securities

255


-

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(2,361)


275









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from bank loans

12,336


11,464

Repayment of bank loans

(6,168)


(14,884)

Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)

148


748

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

6,316


(2,672)









EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(1,659)


1,497









NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

1,993


23,655









CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF
PERIOD

121,723


48,551









CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF
PERIOD

$

123,716

$

72,206









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their
     consolidated balance sheets:
















Cash and Cash Equivalents

78,056


70,036

Restricted cash

45,660


2,170


$

123,716

$

72,206









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Cash paid during the period for:







Interest

$

492

$

341

Income taxes

$

729

$

1,218

SOURCE Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.everglorygroup.com

Also from this source

Ever-Glory To Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on May 14th, 2021...

Ever-Glory Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics