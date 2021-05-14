Ever-Glory Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the first quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the first quarter of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 50-100 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 921 stores as of March 31, 2021."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The first quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $70.8 million, a increase of 21.4% from $58.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 4.2% increase in our wholesale business and a 32.0% increase in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 32.0% to $47.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $36.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increase in same-store sales. The Company had 921 retail stores as of March 31, 2021, compared with 1,038 retail stores as of March 31, 2020.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 4.2% to $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and other European markets partially offset for decreased sales in Japan and the United States.

Total gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 39.9% to $22.4 million, compared with $16 million for the first quarter of 2020. Total gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 31.7% from 27.5% for the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the retail business increased by 42.5% to $17.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 37.6% compared to 34.8% for the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 30.5% to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 19.6% from 15.7% for the first quarter of 2020.

Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 15.4% to $15.5 million, or 22.0% of total sales, compared with $13.5 million, or 23.1% of total sales for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased sales.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 35.7% to $7.9 million, or 11.1% of total sales, compared with $5.8 million, or 9.9% of total sales for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to the decreased business trip and the exemption of social benefits by the PRC government in 2020.

Loss from operations was $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2021,compared to $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million compared with $2.7 million for first quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.08 for the first quarter of 2021 compared with $0.18 for the first quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $78.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $43.7 million as of March 31, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $71.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2021(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 14, 2021). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-888-394-8218 or + 1-647-484-0475 and using the access code 7935539. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 21 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 7935539.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ever-Glory International Group

Dandan Song

Tel: +86-25-5209-6817

E-Mail: [email protected]

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)





March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 78,056



$ 81,865

Restricted cash



45,660





39,858

Trading securities



3,036





1,792

Accounts receivable, net



46,719





53,285

Inventories



43,342





53,893

Advances on inventory purchases



7,802





10,261

Value added tax receivable



1,183





1,244

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



5,956





5,479

Amounts due from related parties



674





567

Total Current Assets



232,428





248,244



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Equity security investment



3,877





3,932

Intangible assets, net



4,712





4,794

Property and equipment, net



31,881





32,164

Operating lease right-of-use assets



55,839





41,690

Deferred tax assets



879





902

Total Non-Current Assets



97,188





83,482

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 329,616



$ 331,726



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Bank loans

$ 71,534



$ 65,919

Accounts payable



52,083





67,762

Accounts payable and other payables – related parties



2,829





3,764

Other payables and accrued liabilities



13,522





16,073

Value added and other taxes payable



684





909

Income tax payable



704





1,062

Current operating lease liabilities



47,327





33,481

Total Current Liabilities



188,683





188,970



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Non-current operating lease liabilities



8,622





8,307

TOTAL LIABILITIES



197,305





197,277



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,810,660 and

14,809,160 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31,

2020, respectively)



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



3,655





3,650

Retained earnings



108,001





109,171

Statutory reserve



20,376





20,376

Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,238





4,590

Amounts due from related party



(2,974)





(3,353)

Total equity



132,311





134,449

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 329,616



$ 331,726



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)





Three Months Ended





March 31,

2021



March 31,

2020















SALES

$ 70,814



$ 58,355



















COST OF SALES



48,379





42,317



















GROSS PROFIT



22,435





16,038



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling expenses



15,548





13,478

General and administrative expenses



7,851





5,785

Total operating expenses



23,399





19,263



















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(964)





(3,225)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest income



224





277

Interest expense



(492)





(341)

Government subsidy



259





460

Other income (expense), net



532





358

Total other income (expense), net



523





754



















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(441)





(2,471)



















INCOME TAX EXPENSE



(729)





(227)



















NET LOSS



(1,170)





(2,698)

Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest



-





(3)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$ (1,170)



$ (2,701)



















NET LOSS

$ (1,170)



$ (2,698)

Foreign currency translation loss



(1,352)





(1,437)

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (2,522)



$ (4,135)



















Comprehensive loss attributable to the non-controlling interest



-





6



















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$ (2,522)



$ (4,129)

LOSS PER SHARE:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.08)



$ (0.18)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted



14,810,001





14,804,832



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)











Additional



Retained Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from



Total

equity

attributable

to

stockholders



Non-











Common Stock



paid-in









Statutory



Comprehensive



related



of the



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



capital



Unrestricted



reserve



Income (loss)



party



Company



Interest



equity

Balance at

January 1,

2021



14,809,160



$ 15



$ 3,650



$ 109,171



$ 20,376



$ 4,590



$ (3,353)



$ 134,449



$ -



$ 134,449



















































































Stock-based

compensation



1,500





-





5





-





-





-





-





5





-





5

Net loss



-





-





-





(1,170)





-





-





-





(1,170)





-





(1,170)

Net cash

received

from

related

party

under

counter

guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





379





379





-





379

Foreign

currency

translation

loss



-





-





-





-





-





(1,352)





-





(1,352)





-





(1,352)

Balance at

March 31,

2021



14,810,660



$ 15



$ 3,655



$ 108,001



$ 20,376



$ 3,238



$ (2,974)



$ 132,311





-



$ 132,311













Additional



Retained Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from



Total

equity

attributable

to

stockholders



Non-











Common Stock



paid-in









Statutory



Comprehensive



related



of the



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



capital



Unrestricted



reserve



Income (loss)



party



Company



Interest



equity

Balance at

January 1,

2020



14,801,770



$ 15



$ 3,640



$ 106,328



$ 19,939



$ (4,330)



$ (4,932)



$ 120,660





(1,510)



$ 119,150



















































































Stock-based

compensation



3,062





-





5





-





-





-





-





5





-





5

Net income

(loss)



-





-





-





(2,701)





-





-





-





(2,701)





3





(2,698)

Net cash

received

from

related

party

under

counter

guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





785





785





-





785

Foreign

currency

translation

income

(loss)



-





-





-





-





-





(1,440)





-





(1,440)





3





(1,437)

Balance at

March 31,

2020



14,804,832



$ 15



$ 3,645



$ 103,627



$ 19,939



$ (5,770)



$ (4,147)



$ 117,309





(1,504)



$ 115,805



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)





Three Months Ended





March 31,

2021



March 31,

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net loss

$ (1,170)



$ (2,698)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



1,377





1,587

Gain on disposal of intangible assets



-





(268)

Loss from sale of property and equipment



102





102

(Recovering from) Provision of bad debt allowance



(196)





278

Provision for obsolete inventories



3,583





4,204

Changes in fair value of trading securities



(262)





-

Changes in fair value of investment



28





-

Deferred income tax



17





104

Stock-based compensation



5





5

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



6,509





34,906

Inventories



6,805





10,303

Value added tax receivable



52





210

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



(367)





364

Advances on inventory purchases



2,544





2,855

Amounts due from related parties



(71)





142

Accounts payable



(14,690)





(19,864)

Accounts payable and other payables- related parties



(769)





(1,038)

Other payables and accrued liabilities



(3,221)





(5,587)

Value added and other taxes payable



(220)





(31)

Income tax payable



(358)





(1,019)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(302)





24,555



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchases of property and equipment



(1,378)





(78)

Disposal of intangible assets



-





353

Purchases of trading securities



(1,238)





-

Proceeds from trading securities



255





-

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(2,361)





275



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from bank loans



12,336





11,464

Repayment of bank loans



(6,168)





(14,884)

Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)



148





748

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



6,316





(2,672)



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



(1,659)





1,497



















NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



1,993





23,655



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF

PERIOD



121,723





48,551



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF

PERIOD

$ 123,716



$ 72,206



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

consolidated balance sheets:

































Cash and Cash Equivalents



78,056





70,036

Restricted cash



45,660





2,170





$ 123,716



$ 72,206



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid during the period for:















Interest

$ 492



$ 341

Income taxes

$ 729



$ 1,218



SOURCE Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.everglorygroup.com

