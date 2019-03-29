Ever-Glory Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Full year 2018 wholesale revenue increased by 14.9% year-over-year to $218.6 million
Mar 29, 2019, 05:30 ET
NANJING, China, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the fourth quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables. Notably, we achieved year-over-year improvement in gross margin of 15.7% for our wholesale businesses, as well as 6.0% for our retail business."
"During the fourth quarter of 2018, we remained our focus on driving retail business through store network optimization strategy, as well as inventory management strategy," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 250 stores during 2018, we operated a nationwide network of 1,381 stores as of December 31, 2018."
"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in the light of weak micro environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," concluded Mr. Kang.
Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The solid fourth quarter results, coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage, resulted in expanded wholesale operating income during this quarter. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."
Full Year 2018 Financial Results
Total sales for the full year of 2018 were $448.5 million, a 7.9% increase from $415.6 million in the full year of 2017. This increase was primarily due to a 14.9% increase in wholesale sales and a 2.0% increase in retail sales.
Wholesale sales from the Company's wholesale business increased by 14.9% to $218.6 million for the full year of 2018, compared with $190.2 million for the full year of 2017. This increase was primarily due to increased sales in Japan, Mainland China, United Kingdom and United States partially offset by decreased sales in Hong Kong China, Germany and Europe-Other.
Retail sales from the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 2.0% to $229.9 million for the full year of 2018, compared with $225.3 million for the full year of 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in same store sales.
Total gross profit for the full year of 2018 increased by 8.6% to $147.4 million, compared with $135.7 million for the full year of 2017. Total gross margin for the full year of 2018 increased to 32.9% from 32.7% for the full year of 2017.
Gross profit for wholesale business increased by 15.7% to $41.8 million for the full year of 2018, compared with $36.1 million for the full year of 2017. Gross margin for the full year of 2018 increased to 19.1% compared with 19.0% for the full year of 2017.
Gross profit for retail business increased by 6.0% to $105.6 million for the full year of 2018, compared with $99.6 million for the full year of 2017. Gross margin for the full year of 2018 increased to 45.9% from 44.2% for the full year of 2017.
Selling expenses for the full year of 2018 increased by 6.4% to $91.4 million, or 20.4% of total sales, compared with $85.9 million, or 20.7% of total sales for the full year of 2017. The increase was attributable to higher retail sales.
General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2018 increased by 13.6% to $39.8 million, or 8.9% of total sales, compared with $35.1 million, or 8.4% of total sales for the full year of 2017. The increase was mainly due to increased average salaries.
Income from operations for the full year of 2018 increased by 1.8% to $15.0 million compared with $14.7 million for the full year of 2017.
Net income attributable to the Company for the full year of 2018 decreased by 3.6% to $12.0 million compared with $12.5 million for the full year of 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.81 and $0.84 for the full year of 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2018, Ever-Glory had approximately $47.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $62.9 million as of December 31, 2017. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $80.1 million as of December 31, 2018, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $29.5 million as of December 31, 2018.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 29, 2019 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 29, 2019). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-888-394-8218 or + 1-323-701-0225 and using the access code 1693644. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 29 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 5, by dialing +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 and using the access code 1693644.
About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.
Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
|
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
|
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
47,012
|
$
|
62,876
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
86,527
|
81,859
|
Inventories
|
65,929
|
56,182
|
Value added tax receivable
|
2,580
|
3,757
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
10,204
|
5,139
|
Advances on inventory purchases
|
6,420
|
3,028
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
192
|
265
|
Total Current Assets
|
218,864
|
213,106
|
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
|
4,962
|
5,995
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
28,445
|
25,891
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
252,271
|
$
|
244,992
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Bank loans
|
$
|
29,497
|
$
|
37,730
|
Accounts payable
|
78,412
|
73,788
|
Accounts payable and other payables - related parties
|
4,756
|
4,675
|
Other payables and accrued liabilities
|
21,958
|
16,454
|
Value added and other taxes payable
|
2,569
|
6,052
|
Income tax payable
|
1,569
|
1,712
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
138,761
|
140,411
|
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
354
|
1,883
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
139,115
|
142,294
|
Note 13 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,798,198 and
|
15
|
15
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
3,627
|
3,620
|
Retained earnings
|
105,914
|
95,195
|
Statutory reserve
|
19,083
|
17,794
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(3,578)
|
2,585
|
Amounts due from related party
|
(10,354)
|
(15,449)
|
Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company
|
114,707
|
103,760
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
(1,551)
|
(1,062)
|
Total Equity
|
113,156
|
102,698
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
252,271
|
$
|
244,992
|
See the accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
|
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
|
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
SALES
|
$
|
448,508
|
$
|
415,581
|
COST OF SALES
|
301,153
|
279,839
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
147,355
|
135,742
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
Selling expenses
|
91,439
|
85,940
|
General and administrative expenses
|
39,811
|
35,053
|
Marketing related intangible asset impairment
|
1,086
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
132,336
|
120,993
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
15,019
|
14,749
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|
Interest income
|
1,375
|
1,260
|
Interest expense
|
(1,989)
|
(1,648)
|
Other income
|
1,977
|
3,509
|
Total other income
|
1,363
|
3,121
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
16,382
|
17,870
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
(4,942)
|
(5,805)
|
NET INCOME
|
11,440
|
12,065
|
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
|
568
|
394
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
|
$
|
12,008
|
$
|
12,459
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
11,440
|
$
|
12,065
|
Foreign currency translation gain
|
(6,163)
|
5,882
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
$
|
5,277
|
$
|
17,947
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
|
79
|
450
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
|
$
|
5,198
|
$
|
18,397
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.81
|
$
|
0.84
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted
|
14,796,947
|
14,795,992
|
See the accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
|
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
|
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income
|
$
|
11,440
|
$
|
12,065
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|
Intangible asset impairment loss
|
1,086
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
6,664
|
7,015
|
Loss from sale of property and equipment
|
108
|
24
|
Provision of bad debt allowance
|
660
|
1,223
|
Provision for obsolete inventories
|
3,324
|
4,624
|
Deferred income tax
|
(1,370)
|
(1,530)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
7
|
18
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
Accounts receivable
|
(9,893)
|
(11,204)
|
Inventories
|
(16,462)
|
(7,919)
|
Value added tax receivable
|
1,016
|
(600)
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
(5,659)
|
(1,136)
|
Advances on inventory purchases
|
(3,698)
|
307
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
(2,761)
|
(592)
|
Accounts payable
|
8,485
|
11,489
|
Accounts payable and other payables- related parties
|
6,275
|
351
|
Other payables and accrued liabilities
|
5,604
|
460
|
Value added and other taxes payable
|
(2,210)
|
567
|
Income tax payable
|
(54)
|
(238)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
2,562
|
14,924
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(12,182)
|
(8,564)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(12,182)
|
(8,564)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Proceeds from bank loans
|
64,006
|
62,693
|
Repayment of bank loans
|
(70,513)
|
(56,296)
|
Repayment of loans from related party
|
6,657
|
9,280
|
Advances to related party
|
(8,428)
|
(7,119)
|
Interest income received from related party
|
2,997
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(5,281)
|
8,558
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|
(963)
|
2,670
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
(15,864)
|
17,588
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
62,876
|
45,288
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
$
|
47,012
|
$
|
62,876
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
Accrued interest income on amounts due from related party under counter-guarantee
|
$
|
738
|
$
|
818
|
Interest
|
$
|
1,755
|
$
|
1,648
|
Income taxes
|
$
|
6,350
|
$
|
6,247
SOURCE Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.
