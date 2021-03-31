Ever-Glory Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the fourth quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the fourth quarter of 2020, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 54 stores during 2020, we operated a nationwide network of 936 stores as of December 31, 2020."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The fourth quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Full year 2020 Financial Results

Total sales for the full year of 2020 were $267.4 million, a decrease of 30.2% from $383.1 million in the full year of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a 39.9% decrease in our wholesale business and a 20.1% decrease in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 20.1% to $150.1 million for the full year of 2020, compared with $187.9 million for the full year of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in same store sales. The Company had 936 retail stores as of December 31, 2020, compared with 1,101 retail stores as of December 31, 2019.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division decreased by 39.9% to $117.2 million for the full year of 2020, compared with $195.2 million for the full year of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, Europe-Other, Japan, United States and United Kingdom.

Total gross profit for the full year of 2020 decreased by 23.2% to $91.2 million, compared with $118.8 million for the full year of 2019. Total gross margin increased to 34.1% from 31.0% for the full year of 2019.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 22.1% to $61.5 million for the full year of 2020, compared with $78.9 million for the full year of 2019. Gross margin was 40.9%, compared to 42.0% for the full year of 2019.

Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 25.4% to $29.7 million for the full year of 2020, compared with $39.9 million for the full year of 2019. Gross margin increased to 25.4% from 20.4% for the full year of 2019.

Selling expenses for the full year of 2020 decreased by 30.3% to $56.0 million, or 20.9% of total sales, compared with $80.2 million, or 20.9% of total sales for the full year of 2019. The decrease was attributable to lower retail sales.

General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2020 decreased by 11.2% to $31.2 million, or 11.7% of total sales, compared with $35.1 million, or 9.2% of total sales for the full year of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in number of stores.

Income from operations for the full year of 2020 increased by 19.5% to $4.1 million compared with $3.5 million for the full year of 2019.

Net income attributable to the Company for the full year of 2020 was $3.3 million compared with $1.3 million for the full year of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.22 for the full year of 2020 compared with $0.09 for the full year of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2020, Ever-Glory had approximately $81.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $48.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $59.3 million as of December 31, 2020, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $65.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 31, 2020). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-800-289-0438 or + 1-323-794-2423 and using the access code 3008303. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 7 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 3008303.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019





2020



2019

ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 81,865



$ 48,551

Restricted cash



39,858





2,204

Trading securities



1,792





-

Accounts receivable, net



53,285





78,053

Inventories



53,893





67,355

Advances on inventory purchases



10,261





9,681

Value added tax receivable



1,244





2,495

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



5,479





5,293

Amounts due from related parties



567





123

Total Current Assets



248,244





213,755



















NONCURRENT ASSETS















Equity security investment



3,932





-

Intangible assets, net



4,794





4,729

Property and equipment, net



32,164





28,812

Operating lease right-of-use assets



41,690





53,379

Deferred tax assets



902





996

Total Non-Current Assets



83,482





87,916

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 331,726



$ 301,671



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Bank loans

$ 65,919



$ 29,931

Accounts payable



67,762





72,418

Accounts payable and other payables – related parties



3,764





4,811

Other payables and accrued liabilities



16,073





19,137

Value added and other taxes payable



909





1,657

Income tax payable



1,062





1,142

Current operating lease liabilities



33,481





44,888

Total Current Liabilities



188,970





173,984



















NONCURRENT LIABILITIES















Non-current operating lease liabilities



8,307





8,537

TOTAL LIABILITIES



197,277





182,521



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,809,160 and

14,801,770 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively)



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



3,650





3,640

Retained earnings



109,171





106,328

Statutory reserve



20,376





19,939

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



4,590





(4,330)

Amounts due from related party



(3,353)





(4,932)

Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company



134,449





120,660

Noncontrolling interest



-





(1,510)

Total Equity



134,449





119,150

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 331,726



$ 301,671



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019





2020



2019















SALES

$ 267,354



$ 383,101



















COST OF SALES



176,141





264,330



















GROSS PROFIT



91,213





118,771



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling expenses



55,894





80,180

General and administrative expenses



31,176





35,123

Total operating expenses



87,070





115,303



















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



4,143





3,468



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest income



1,014





1,003

Interest expense



(2,345)





(1,222)

Loss on deconsolidation of a subsidiary



(1,085)





-

Gain from changes in fair values of investments



950





-

Government subsidy



1,235





1,809

Other income



1,830





723

Total other income



1,599





2,313



















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE



5,742





5,781



















INCOME TAX EXPENSE



(2,469)





(4,562)



















NET INCOME



3,273





1,219



















Net loss (income) attributable to the non-controlling interest



7





51

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$ 3,280



$ 1,270



















NET INCOME

$ 3,273



$ 1,219

Foreign currency translation income (loss)



8,920





(660)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ 12,193



$ 559



















Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the noncontrolling interest



7





41



















COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$ 12,200



$ 610

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S

STOCKHOLDERS:















Basic and diluted

$ 0.22



$ 0.09

Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted



14,806,778





14,801,770



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

















Additional



Retained Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due

from



Total

equity

attributable

to

stockholders



Non-











Common Stock



paid-in









Statutory



Comprehensive



related



of the



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



capital



Unrestricted



reserve



income



party



Company



Interest



equity

Balance at

January 1,

2019



14,798,198



$ 15



$ 3,627



$ 105,914



$ 19,083



$ (3,578)



$ (10,354)



$ 114,707



$ (1,551)



$ 113,156



















































































Stock issued

for compensation



3,572





-





13





-





-





-





-





13













13

Net income

(loss)



-





-





-





1,270





-





-





-





1,270





(51)





1,219

Transfer to

reserve



-





-





-





(856)





856





-





-





-













-

Net cash paid to

related party

under

counter

guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





5,422





5,422





-





5,422

Foreign

currency

translation

(loss) gain











































(752)













(752)





92





(660)

Balance at

December 31,

2019



14,801,770



$ 15



$ 3,640



$ 106,328



$ 19,939



$ (4,330)



$ (4,932)



$ 120,660



$ (1,510)



$ 119,150



















































































Stock issued for

compensation



7,390





-





10





-





-





-





-





10













10

Net income

(loss)



-





-





-





3,280





-





-





-





3,280





(7)





3,273

Transfer to

reserve



-





-





-





(437)





437





-





-





-













-

Net cash paid to

related party

under

counter

guarantee

agreement

(Note 11)



-





-





-





-





-





-





1,579





1,579





-





1,579

Deconsolidation

of Yiduo



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





1,517





1,517

Foreign

currency

translation

gain











































8,920













8,920





-





8,920

Balance at

December 31,

2020



14,809,160



$ 15



$ 3,650



$ 109,171



$ 20,376



$ 4,590



$ (3,353)



$ 134,449



$ -



$ 134,449



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019





2020



2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net income

$ 3,273



$ 1,219

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



5,291





8,239

Loss from sale of property and equipment



209





9

Loss on deconsolidation of a subsidiary



1,085





-

Provision of bad debt allowance



1,117





1,062

Provision for obsolete inventories



6,753





2,804

Changes in fair value of trading securities



(131)





-

Changes in fair value of investment



(819)





-

Deferred income tax



154





(1,472)

Stock-based compensation



10





12

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



27,173





6,652

Inventories



10,161





(5,145)

Value added tax receivable



1,336





1,077

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



(135)





2,394

Advances on inventory purchases



(28)





(3,395)

Amounts due from related parties



(480)





67

Accounts payable



(9,316)





(2,305)

Accounts payable and other payables- related parties



(1,145)





176

Other payables and accrued liabilities



(3,098)





(4,052)

Value added and other taxes payable



(806)





(2,948)

Income tax payable



(148)





(409)

Net cash provided by operating activities



40,456





3,985



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchases of property and equipment



(6,354)





(8,675)

Purchases of trading securities



(2,644)





-

Proceeds from trading securities



979





-

Investment in a partnership



(2,936)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(10,955)





(8,675)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from bank loans



90,729





59,528

Repayment of bank loans



(58,658)





(58,665)

Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)



1,848





5,254

Net cash provided by financing activities



33,919





6,117



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



7,548





2,316



















NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



70,968





3,743



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF

PERIOD



50,755





47,012



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$ 121,723



$ 50,755



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

consolidated balance sheets:

































Cash and Cash Equivalents



81,865





48,551

Restricted cash



39,858





2,204





$ 121,723



$ 50,755



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Net asset (liabilities) derecognized due to deconsolidation of a subsidiary



1,164





-

Cash paid during the period for:















Interest

$ 2,345



$ 1,222

Income taxes

$ 2,469



$ 6,327



