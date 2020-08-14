Ever-Glory Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the second quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the second quarter of 2020, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 9 stores during 2020, we operated a nationwide network of 935 stores as of June 30, 2020."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The second quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $50.1 million, a decrease of 35.2% from $77.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a 30.0% decrease in our retail business and a 40.8% decrease in wholesale business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 30.0% to $28.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $40.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the amounts of stores and same-store sales. The Company had 935 retail stores as of June 30, 2020, compared with 1,235 retail stores as of June 30, 2019.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division decreased by 40.8% to $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $37.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in sales in Hong Kong, Germany, Europe-Other, Mainland China, United Kingdom and United States, partially offset by an increase in sales in Japan.

Total gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 50.2% to $14.4 million, compared with $29.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. Total gross margin decreased to 28.8% from 37.5% for the second quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 56.1% to $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $23.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 36.2%, compared to 57.3% for the second quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 27.5% to $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased to 19.7% from 16.1% for the second quarter of 2019.

Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 35.9% to $12.6 million, or 25.2% of total sales, compared with $19.7 million, or 25.5% of total sales for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributable to the marketing expenses associated with the promotion of the retail brand.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 18.6% to $6.0 million, or 11.9% of total sales, compared with $7.3 million, or 9.5% of total sales for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributable to the decline in number of stores.

(Loss) Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 312.8% to ($4.2 million) compared with $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Net (loss) income attributable to the Company for the second quarter of 2020 was ($3.8 million) compared with $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share were ($0.26) for the second quarter of 2020 compared with $0.13 for the second quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2020, Ever-Glory had approximately $59.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $48.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $54.4 million as of June 30, 2020, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $40.3 million as of June 30, 2020.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED)



2020

2019

ASSETS

















CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,238

$ 48,551

Restrict cash

17,716



2,204

Trading securities

825



-

Accounts receivable, net

45,766



78,053

Inventories

51,254



67,355

Advances on inventory purchases

5,726



9,681

Value added tax receivable

1,340



2,495

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

4,328



5,293

Amounts due from related parties

329



123

Total Current Assets

186,522



213,755















NONCURRENT ASSETS











Intangible assets, net

4,499



4,729

Property and equipment, net

25,964



28,812

Operating lease right-of-use assets

34,496



53,379

Deferred tax assets

807



996

Total Non-Current Assets

65,766



87,916

TOTAL ASSETS $ 252,288

$ 301,671















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES











Bank loans $ 40,271

$ 29,931

Accounts payable

51,169



72,418

Accounts payable and other payables – related parties

4,050



4,811

Other payables and accrued liabilities

10,118



19,137

Value added and other taxes payable

-



1,657

Income tax payable

222



1,142

Current operating lease liabilities

26,309



44,888

Total Current Liabilities

132,139



173,984















NONCURRENT LIABILITIES











Non-current operating lease liabilities

8,256



8,537

TOTAL LIABILITIES

140,395



182,521















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 8)

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued

and outstanding)

-



-

Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,804,832 and

14,801,770 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31,

2019, respectively)

15



15

Additional paid-in capital

3,645



3,640

Retained earnings

99,833



106,328

Statutory reserve

19,939



19,939

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(6,031)



(4,330)

Amounts due from related party

(3,996)



(4,932)

Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company

113,405



120,660

Noncontrolling interest

(1,512)



(1,510)

Total Equity

111,893



119,150

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 252,288

$ 301,671



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 NET SALES $ 50,086

$ 77,316

$ 108,441

$ 165,272 COST OF SALES

35,641



48,330



77,958



106,928























GROSS PROFIT

14,445



28,986



30,483



58,344























OPERATING EXPENSES





















Selling expenses

12,626



19,699



26,105



40,706 General and administrative expenses

5,971



7,337



11,755



14,867 Total Operating Expenses

18,597



27,036



37,860



55,573























(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

(4,152)



1,950



(7,377)



2,771























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)





















Interest income

339



277



616



484 Interest expense

(566)



(408)



(907)



(771) Other income

845



1,409



1,663



1,114 Total Other Income, Net

618



1,278



1,372



827























(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE

(3,534)



3,228



(6,005)



3,598 Income tax expense

(266)



(1,455)



(493)



(2,280)























NET (LOSS) INCOME

(3,800)



1,773



(6,498)



1,318























Non-controlling interest

6



83



3



17 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

COMPANY

(3,794)



1,856



(6,495)



1,335























NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (3,800)

$ 1,773

$ (6,498)

$ 1,318























Foreign currency translation (loss) gain

(263)



(2,453)



(1,700)



1,553 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(4,063)



(680)



(8,198)



2,871























Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to the non-

controlling interest

8



49



2



(51) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)

INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

COMPANY $ (4,055)

$ (631)

$ (8,196)

$ 2,820























(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S

STOCKHOLDERS





















Basic and diluted $ (0.26)

$ 0.13

$ (0.44)

$ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic and diluted

14,804,832



14,800,140



14,804,595



14,800,140

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)





































































Total





































equity



































attributable

















Additional

Retained Earnings

Accumulated other

Amounts due from

to stockholders

Non-





Common Stock

paid-in





Statutory

Comprehensive

related

of the

controlling

Total

Shares

Amount

capital

Unrestricted

reserve

loss

party

Company

Interest

equity Balance at January 1, 2020 14,801,770 $ 15 $ 3,640 $ 106,328 $ 19,939 $ (4,330) $ (4,932) $ 120,660

(1,510) $ 119,150







































Stock issued for compensation 3,062

0.003

5

-

-

-

-

5





5 Net income (loss) -

-

-

(2,701)

-

-

-

(2,701)

3

(2,698) Net cash received

from related party

under counter

guarantee

agreement -

-

-

-

-

-

785

785

-

785 Foreign currency translation gain

(loss)



















(1,440)

-

(1,440)

3

(1,437) Balance at March

31, 2020 14,804,832

15

3,645

103,627

19,939

(5,770)

(4,147)

117,309

(1,504)

115,805 Net (loss)











(3,794)













(3,794)

(6)

(3,800) Net cash received

from related party

under counter

guarantee

agreement





















151

151





151 Foreign currency translation loss



















(261)





(261)

(2)

(263) Balance at June 30,

2020 14,804,832 $ 15 $ 3,645 $ 99,833 $ 19,939 $ (6,031) $ (3,996) $ 113,405

(1,512) $ 111,893



































































Total





































equity



































attributable





















Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Amounts

to









Common Stock

Additional paid-in





Statutory

other Comprehensive

due from related

stockholders of the

Non- controlling

Total

Shares

Amount

capital

Unrestricted

reserve

(loss) income

party

Company

Interest

equity Balance at January 1, 2019 14,798,198 $ 15 $ 3,627 $ 105,914 $ 19,083 $ (3,578) $ (10,354) $ 114,707

(1,551) $ 113,156







































Stock issued for compensation 1,942

0.004

8

-

-

-

-

8





8 Net income (loss) -

-

-

(521)

-

-

-

(521)

66

(455) Net cash received from related party under counter guarantee agreement -

-

-

-

-

-

1,101

1,101

-

1,101 Foreign currency translation gain



















3,972

-

3,972

34

4,006 Balance at March 31, 2019 14,800,140

15

3,635

105,393

19,083

394

(9,253)

119,267

(1,451)

117,816 Net income (loss)











1,856













1,856

(83)

1,773 Net cash received from related party under counter guarantee agreement























1,390

1,390





1,390 Foreign currency translation loss



















(2,487)





(2,487)

34

(2,453) Balance at June 30, 2019 14,800,140 $ 15 $ 3,635 $ 107,249 $ 19,083 $ (2,093) $ (7,863) $ 120,026

(1,500) $ 118,526

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)



2020

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net (loss) income $ (6,498)

$ 1,318 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

3,597



4,491 Loss from sale of property and equipment

189



53 Provision of bad debt allowance

969



682 Provision for obsolete inventories

3,681



1,824 Deferred income tax

71



(1,461) Stock-based compensation

3



8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Accounts receivable

30,444



21,793 Inventories

11,659



1,145 Value added tax receivable

1,076



504 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

737



3,502 Advances on inventory purchases

3,845



(2,353) Amounts due from related parties

(214)



(129) Accounts payable

(22,522)



(25,954) Accounts payable and other payables- related parties

(466)



58 Other payables and accrued liabilities

(7,027)



(10,789) Value added and other taxes payable

(1,593)



(4,684) Income tax payable

(910)



207 Net cash provided (used in) operating activities

17,041



(9,785)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchases of property and equipment

(1,018)



(4,082) Purchases of trading securities

(825)



- Net cash used in investing activities

(1,843)



(4,082)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from bank loans

31,995



16,320 Repayment of bank loans

(21,173)



(19,904) Repayment of loans from related party

4,027



8,149 Advances to related party

(3,129)



(5,454) Net cash provided (used in) financing activities

11,720



(889)











EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(721)



2,270











NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH

26,197



(12,486)











CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING

OF PERIOD

50,755



47,012











CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF

PERIOD $ 76,952

$ 34,526











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

consolidated balance sheets:





















Cash and Cash Equivalents

59,236



47,012 Restricted cash

17,716



-

$ 76,952

$ 47,012











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





















Cash paid during the period for:









Interest $ 907

$ 771 Income taxes $ 493

$ 2,436

