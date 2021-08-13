Ever-Glory Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the second quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the second quarter of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 66 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 931 stores as of June 30, 2021."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The second quarter results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $60.6 million, an increase of 20.9% from $50.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 19.9% increase in our wholesale business and a 21.7% increase in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 21.7% to $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $28.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increase in same-store sales. The Company operated 931 retail stores as of June 30, 2021, compared with 935 retail stores as of June 30, 2020.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 19.9% to $26.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and other European markets partially offset for decreased sales in Japan and the United States.

Total gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 27.3% to $18.4 million, compared with $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Total gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 increased to 30.4% from 28.8% for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the retail business increased by 46.7% to $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 43.4% compared to 36.2% for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 17.5% to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 13.6% from 19.7% for the second quarter of 2020.

Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 14.9% to $14.5 million, or 24.0% of total sales, compared with $12.6 million, or 25.2% of total sales for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased marketing expenses associated with the promotion of the retail brand.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 28.3% to $7.7 million, or 12.7% of total sales, compared with $6.0 million, or 11.9% of total sales for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the decreased business trip and the exemption of social benefits by the PRC government during the COVID-19 outbreak in China 2020.

Loss from operations was $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million compared with $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.12 for the second quarter of 2021 compared with $0.26 for the second quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $64.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $48.9 million as of June 30, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $65.5 million as of June 30, 2021.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)











June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 63,963



$ 81,865

Restricted cash



42,725





39,858

Trading securities



3,581





1,792

Accounts receivable, net



39,643





53,285

Inventories



60,190





53,893

Advances on inventory purchases



7,556





10,261

Value added tax receivable



2,114





1,244

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



6,255





5,479

Amounts due from related parties



186





567

Total Current Assets



226,213





248,244



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Equity security investment



5,929





3,932

Intangible assets, net



4,750





4,794

Property and equipment, net



33,414





32,164

Operating lease right-of-use assets



49,725





41,690

Deferred tax assets



306





902

Total Non-Current Assets



94,124





83,482

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 320,337



$ 331,726



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Bank loans

$ 65,498



$ 65,919

Accounts payable



52,595





67,762

Accounts payable and other payables – related parties



2,131





3,764

Other payables and accrued liabilities



15,410





16,073

Value added and other taxes payable



-





909

Income tax payable



493





1,062

Current operating lease liabilities



41,174





33,481

Total Current Liabilities



177,301





188,970



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Non-current operating lease liabilities



8,676





8,307

TOTAL LIABILITIES



185,977





197,277



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,810,660 and

14,809,160 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31,

2020, respectively)



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



3,655





3,650

Retained earnings



106,230





109,171

Statutory reserve



20,376





20,376

Accumulated other comprehensive income



6,672





4,590

Amounts due from related party



(2,588)





(3,353)

Total equity



134,360





134,449

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 320,337



$ 331,726



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)





Three months ended



Six months ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020 NET SALES

$ 60,555



$ 50,086



$ 131,369



$ 108,441 COST OF SALES



42,163





35,641





90,541





77,958































GROSS PROFIT



18,392





14,445





40,828





30,483































OPERATING EXPENSES





























Selling expenses



14,503





12,626





30,052





26,105 General and administrative expenses



7,662





5,971





15,513





11,755 Total Operating Expenses



22,165





18,597





45,565





37,860































LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(3,773)





(4,152)





(4,737)





(7,377)































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)





























Interest income



527





339





752





616 Interest expense



(200)





(566)





(692)





(907) Government subsidy



243





231





502





691 Gain from changes in fair values of investments



2,041





4





2,275





4 Other income



477





610





774





968 Total Other Income, Net



3,088





618





3,611





1,372































LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE



(685)





(3,534)





(1,126)





(6,005)































Income tax expense



(1,086)





(266)





(1,815)





(493)































NET LOSS



(1,771)





(3,800)





(2,941)





(6,498)































Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest



-





6





-





3 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY



(1,771)





(3,794)





(2,941)





(6,495)































NET LOSS

$ (1,771)



$ (3,800)



$ (2,941)



$ (6,498)































Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



3,434





(263)





2,083





(1,700) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



1,663





(4,063)





(858)





(8,198)































Comprehensive loss attributable to the non-controlling

interest



-





8





-





2 COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

COMPANY

$ 1,663



$ (4,055)



$ (858)



$ (8,196)































LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS





























Basic and diluted

$ (0.12)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.20)



$ (0.44) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic

and diluted



14,810,660





14,804,832





14,810,330





14,804,595

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)











Additional



Retained Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from



Total

equity

attributable

to stockholders



Non-











Common Stock



paid-in









Statutory



Comprehensive



related



of the



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



capital



Unrestricted



reserve



loss



party



Company



Interest



equity

Balance at January 1,

2021



14,809,160



$ 15



$ 3,650



$ 109,171



$ 20,376



$ 4,590



$ (3,353)



$ 134,449





-



$ 134,449



















































































Stock issued

for compensation



1,500





-





5





-





-





-





-





5













5

Net loss



-





-





-





(1,170)





-





-





-





(1,170)





-





(1,170)

Net cash received

from related party

under counter

guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





379





379





-





379

Foreign currency

translation

adjustment











































(1,352)





-





(1,352)





-





(1,352)

Balance at March 31,

2021



14,810,660





15





3,655





108,001





20,376





3,238





(2,974)





132,311





-





132,311

Net income



-





-





-





(1,771)





-





-





-





(1,771)





-





(1,771)

Net cash received

from related party

under counter

guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





386





386





-





386

Foreign currency

translation

adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





3,434













3,434





-





3,434

Balance at June 30,

2021



14,810,660



$ 15



$ 3,655



$ 106,230



$ 20,376



$ 6,672



$ (2,588)



$ 134,360





-



$ 134,360





























































































Additional



Retained Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from



Total

equity

attributable

to stockholders



Non-











Common Stock



paid-in









Statutory



Comprehensive



related



of the



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



capital



Unrestricted



reserve



loss



party



Company



Interest



equity

Balance at January 1,

2020



14,801,770



$ 15



$ 3,640



$ 106,328



$ 19,939



$ (4,330)



$ (4,932)



$ 120,660





(1,510)



$ 119,150



















































































Stock issued

for compensation



3,062





0.003





5





-





-





-





-





5













5

Net income (loss)



-





-





-





(2,701)





-





-





-





(2,701)





3





(2,698)

Net cash received

from related party

under counter

guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





785





785





-





785

Foreign currency

translation

adjustment











































(1,440)





-





(1,440)





3





(1,437)

Balance at March 31,

2020



14,804,832





15





3,645





103,627





19,939





(5,770)





(4,147)





117,309





(1,504)





115,805

Net (loss)



























(3,794)





























(3,794)





(6)





(3,800)

Net cash received

from related party

under counter

guarantee

agreement



















































151





151













151

Foreign currency

translation

adjustment











































(261)













(261)





(2)





(263)

Balance at June 30,

2020



14,804,832



$ 15



$ 3,645



$ 99,833



$ 19,939



$ (6,031)



$ (3,996)



$ 113,405





(1,512)



$ 111,893



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)









Six Months Ended





June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net loss

$ (2,941)



$ (6,498)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



3,212





3,597

Loss from sale of property and equipment



463





189

Provision of bad debt allowance



652





969

Write off obsolete inventories



5,530





3,681

Changes in fair value of investment



(2,275)





-

Deferred income tax



604





71

Stock-based compensation



5





5

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



13,433





30,444

Inventories



(11,346)





11,659

Value added tax receivable



(562)





1,076

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



(632)





737

Advances on inventory purchases



2,928





3,845

Amounts due from related parties



546





(214)

Accounts payable



(17,753)





(22,522)

Accounts payable and other payables- related parties



(1,763)





(466)

Other payables and accrued liabilities



1,201





(7,027)

Value added and other taxes payable



(1,209)





(1,593)

Income tax payable



(581)





(910)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(10,488)





17,043



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchases of property and equipment



(4,452)





(1,018)

Net (purchase) sale of trading securities



(1,468)





(825)

Net cash (used in) investing activities



(5,920)





(1,843)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from bank loans



12,841





31,995

Repayment of bank loans



(13,905)





(21,173)

Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)



798





898

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(266)





11,720



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



1,639





(723)



















NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH



(15,035)





26,197



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF

PERIOD



121,723





50,755



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF

PERIOD

$ 106,688



$ 76,952



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

consolidated balance sheets:

































Cash and Cash Equivalents



63,963





59,236

Restricted cash



42,725





17,716





$ 106,688



$ 76,952



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid during the period for:















Interest

$ 692



$ 907

Income taxes

$ 1,781



$ 493



