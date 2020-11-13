Ever-Glory Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the third quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the third quarter of 2020, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 38 stores during 2020, we operated a nationwide network of 923 stores as of September 30, 2020."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The third quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $79.9 million, a decrease of 29.5% from $113.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a 44.9% decrease in our wholesale business, partially offset by a 10.3% increase in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 10.3% to $34.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $31.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the e-commerce sales. The Company had 923 retail stores as of September 30, 2020, compared with 1,157 retail stores as of September 30, 2019.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division decreased by 44.9% to $45.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $81.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, Europe-Other, Japan, United States and United Kingdom.

Total gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 2.8% to $23.7 million, compared with $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Total gross margin increased to 29.6% from 21.5% for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the retail business increased by 2.7% to $14.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 41.6%, compared to 44.7% for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 10.4% to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased to 20.4% from 12.6% for the third quarter of 2019.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 27.6% to $13.0 million, or 16.3% of total sales, compared with $17.9 million, or 15.8% of total sales for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributable to the lower travelling expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 3.1% to $7.8 million, or 9.8% of total sales, compared with $7.6 million, or 6.7% of total sales for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was attributable to the foreign currency transaction gain.

Income (Loss) from operations for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 344.5% to $2.8 million compared with ($1.2 million) for the third quarter of 2019.

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million compared with ($1.1 million) for the third quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share were $0.15 for the third quarter of 2020 compared with ($0.07) for the third quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2020, Ever-Glory had approximately $70.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $48.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $53.3 million as of September 30, 2020, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $48.4 million as of September 30, 2020.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on November 13, 2020). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-866-548-4713 or + 1-323-794-2093 and using the access code 9522138. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 13 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 20 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 9522138.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED)





2020



2019

ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 69,950



$ 48,551

Restricted cash



20,552





2,204

Trading securities



817





-

Accounts receivable, net



62,866





78,053

Inventories



46,443





67,355

Advances on inventory purchases



7,393





9,681

Value added tax receivable



2,106





2,495

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



5,229





5,293

Amounts due from related parties



1,086





123

Total Current Assets



216,442





213,755



















NONCURRENT ASSETS















Equity security investment



2,936





-

Intangible assets, net



4,628





4,729

Property and equipment, net



28,203





28,812

Operating lease right-of-use assets



37,705





53,379

Deferred tax assets



1,099





996

Total Non-Current Assets



74,571





87,916

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 291,013



$ 301,671



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Bank loans

$ 48,444



$ 29,931

Accounts payable



65,155





72,418

Accounts payable and other payables – related parties



3,878





4,811

Other payables and accrued liabilities



14,159





19,137

Value added and other taxes payable



1,134





1,657

Income tax payable



1,104





1,142

Current operating lease liabilities



29,296





44,888

Total Current Liabilities



163,170





173,984



















NONCURRENT LIABILITIES















Non-current operating lease liabilities



8,491





8,537

TOTAL LIABILITIES



171,661





182,521



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued

and outstanding)



-





-

Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,809,160 and

14,801,770 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively)



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



3,650





3,640

Retained earnings



102,049





106,328

Statutory reserve



19,939





19,939

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



(1,308)





(4,330)

Amounts due from related party



(3,430)





(4,932)

Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company



120,915





120,660

Noncontrolling interest



(1,563)





(1,510)

Total Equity



119,352





119,150

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 291,013



$ 301,671



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)





Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

NET SALES

$ 79,908



$ 113,326



$ 188,350



$ 278,598

COST OF SALES



56,235





88,967





134,193





195,895



































GROSS PROFIT



23,673





24,359





54,157





82,703



































OPERATING EXPENSES































Selling expenses



12,996





17,944





39,101





58,651

General and administrative expenses



7,818





7,584





19,574





22,450

Total Operating Expenses



20,814





25,528





58,675





81,101



































INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS



2,859





(1,169)





(4,518)





1,602



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)































Interest income



313





215





930





699

Interest expense



(700)





(265)





(1,607)





(1,036)

Other income, net



574





502





2,236





1,616

Total Other Income, Net



187





452





1,559





1,279



































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



3,046





(717)





(2,959)





2,881

Income tax expense



(822)





(387)





(1,315)





(2,667)



































NET INCOME (LOSS)



2,224





(1,104)





(4,274)





214



































Net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling

interest



(8)





28





(4)





46

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

COMPANY



2,216





(1,076)





(4,278)





260



































NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 2,224



$ (1,104)



$ (4,274)



$ 214



































Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



4,664





(3,729)





2,964





(2,244)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



6,888





(4,833)





(1,310)





(2,030)



































Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the non-

controlling interest



(56)





15





(54)





67

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$ 6,832



$ (4,818)



$ (1,364)



$ (1,963)



































EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

THE COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS































Basic and diluted

$ 0.15



$ (0.07)



$ (0.29)



$ 0.02

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic and diluted



14,808,737





14,801,770





14,805,987





14,801,770



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)









Additional



Retained

Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from



Total

equity

attributable

to stockholders



Non-











Common Stock



paid-in









Statutory



Comprehensive



related



of the



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



capital



Unrestricted



reserve



loss



party



Company



Interest



equity

Balance at

January 1,

2020



14,801,770



$ 15



$ 3,640



$ 106,328



$ 19,939



$ (4,330)



$ (4,932)



$ 120,660





(1,510)



$ 119,150

Stock issued

for compensation



3,062





-





5





-





-





-





-





5













5

Net loss



-





-





-





(2,701)





-





-





-





(2,701)





3





(2,698)

Net cash received

from related

party under

counter

guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





785





785





-





785

Foreign

currency

translation

gain (loss)











































(1,440)





-





(1,440)





3





(1,437)

Balance at

March

31, 2020



14,804,832





15





3,645





103,627





19,939





(5,770)





(4,147)





117,309





(1,504)





115,805

Net loss



























(3,794)





























(3,794)





(6)





(3,800)

Net cash

received

from related

party under

counter

guarantee

agreement



















































151





151













151

Foreign

currency

translation

loss











































(261)













(261)





(2)





(263)

Balance at

June 30,

2020



14,804,832



$ 15



$ 3,645



$ 99,833



$ 19,939



$ (6,031)



$ (3,996)



$ 113,405





(1,512)



$ 111,893

Stock issued

for

compensation



4,328





-





5





-





-





-





-





5













5

Net income



























2,216





























2,216





8





2,224

Net cash

received

from related

party under

counter

guarantee

agreement



















































566





566





-





566

Foreign

currency

translation

gain











































4,723













4,723





(59)





4,664

Balance at

September

30, 2020



14,809,160



$ 15



$ 3,650



$ 102,049



$ 19,939



$ (1,308)



$ (3,430)



$ 120,915





(1,563)



$ 119,352













Additional



Retained

Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from



Total

equity

attributable

to stockholders



Non-











Common Stock



paid-in









Statutory



Comprehensive



related



of the



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



capital



Unrestricted



reserve



income



party



Company



Interest



equity

Balance at

January 1,

2019



14,798,198



$ 15



$ 3,627



$ 105,914



$ 19,083



$ (3,578)



$ (10,354)



$ 114,707





(1,551)



$ 113,156

Stock issued

for

compensation



1,942





0.004





8





-





-





-





-





8













8

Net income

(loss)



-





-





-





(521)





-





-





-





(521)





66





(455)

Net cash

received

from related

party under

counter

guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





1,101





1,101





-





1,101

Foreign

currency

translation

gain











































3,972





-





3,972





34





4,006

Balance at

March 31,

2019



14,800,140





15





3,635





105,393





19,083





394





(9,253)





119,267





(1,451)





117,816

Net income

(loss)



























1,856





























1,856





(83)





1,773

Net cash

received

from related

party under

counter

guarantee

agreement



















































1,390





1,390













1,390

Foreign

currency

translation

loss











































(2,487)













(2,487)





34





(2,453)

Balance at

June 30,

2019



14,800,140



$ 15



$ 3,635



$ 107,249



$ 19,083



$ (2,093)



$ (7,863)



$ 120,026





(1,500)



$ 118,526

Stock issued

for compensation



1,630





0.002





5





































5













5



















































































Net income

(loss)



























(1,076)





























(1,076)





(28)





(1,104)

Net cash

advanced to

related party

under

counter

guarantee

agreement



















































1,215





1,215













1,215

Foreign

currency

translation

loss











































(3,729)













(3,729)





43





(3,686)

Balance at

September 30,

2019



14,801,770



$ 15



$ 3,640



$ 106,173



$ 19,083



$ (5,822)



$ (6,648)



$ 116,441





(1,485)



$ 114,956



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)





2020



2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net (loss) income

$ (4,274)



$ 214

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating

activities:















Depreciation and amortization



4,114





6,824

Loss from sale of property and equipment



283





16

Provision of bad debt allowance



683





820

Provision for obsolete inventories



5,786





3,846

Investment loss from the trading securities



13





-

Deferred income tax



(165)





(2,388)

Stock-based compensation



10





12

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



15,571





312

Inventories



16,135





(4,979)

Value added tax receivable



(577)





(281)

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



50





3,738

Advances on inventory purchases



2,461





(3,214)

Amounts due from related parties



(848)





16

Accounts payable



(7,842)





6,253

Accounts payable and other payables- related parties



(1,112)





(692)

Other payables and accrued liabilities



(6,093)





(10,594)

Value added and other taxes payable



467





(4,120)

Income tax payable



(64)





746

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



24,598





(3,471)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchases of property and equipment



(2,769)





(6,555)

Purchases of trading securities



(825)





-

Investment in a partnership



(2,936)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(6,530)





(6,555)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from bank loans



66,599





42,570

Repayment of bank loans



(49,278)





(35,620)

Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)



1,618





3,937

Net cash provided by financing activities



18,939





10,887



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



2,740





(650)



















NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED

CASH



39,747





211



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING

OF PERIOD



50,755





47,012



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF

PERIOD

$ 90,502



$ 47,223



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

consolidated balance sheets:

































Cash and Cash Equivalents



69,950





45,837

Restricted cash



20,552





1,386





$ 90,502



$ 47,223



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

































Cash paid during the period for:















Interest

$ 1,607



$ 1,036

Income taxes

$ 1,455



$ 4,196



