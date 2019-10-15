Ever wanted to skip winter entirely? Expedia and VISIT FLORIDA team up to give away a 3-month escape to Florida

"Florida is and has always been the go-to destination for a winter escape," said Dana Young, CEO VISIT FLORIDA. "We're excited to collaborate with Expedia to share Florida's abundance of sunshine with this very lucky winner and all our visitors this winter season."

"We see travelers flocking to Florida year-round, but its beaches and perfect temperatures become especially enticing when the weather turns cold everywhere else in the country," added Jennifer Andre, senior director Expedia Media Solutions. "We're thrilled to collaborate with VISIT FLORIDA to give away an amazing vacation that will allow the winner to get truly immersed in everything Florida has to offer."

Skip Winter, Escape to Florida.

No need to tough it out or dread the chilly commutes. Here's what you could win:

One winner and a guest to receive up to 12 weeks of vacation rentals in Florida through Expedia.com. Travel anytime between December 21, 2019 and March 20, 2020 .

through Expedia.com. Travel anytime between and . Round-trip coach class airline tickets for two from winner's home airport to their favorite Florida destination

destination Hertz car rental to cruise around in Florida (up to $5,000 )

(up to ) One $1,000 Simon gift card to shop for a new Florida wardrobe

Head to https://www.skipwinter.expedia.com/ between October 15, 2019 – November 15, 2019 and enter to win. View contest terms and conditions here.

