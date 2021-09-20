Ever Wondered How Increasing Sales of Luxury Beauty Products can Impact Cosmetic Serum Market?

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing sales of luxury beauty products are notably driving the cosmetic serum market growth. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market's growth.

The cosmetic serum market is segmented by product (hair care serum and skin and sun care serum) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan, China, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for cosmetic serum in APAC.

Companies Mentioned

Beiersdorf AG

CHANEL Ltd.

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

