EverArk Revolutionizes Cemetery Management with New Software

"EverArk is an efficient tool to modernize your cemetery operations by bringing everything into an easy-to-use platform, leaving your team more time to spend following leads and building customer relationships," said Greg Marmulak, CEO of EverArk. "The software is user-friendly and employees don't need to be tech-savvy to quickly adopt and implement the product."

There is no other cemetery management software that has the features of EverArk, all at a very reasonable price point. You can manage inventory, with interactive maps, sales, customers, records and work orders with the tool but EverArk offers unique features for cemetery managers including:

Personalized Workspace : a configurable landing page with all personalized alerts and a company-wide calendar to manage the entire team's schedules.

Cemetery Dashboard : a streamlined way to track and manage your plot inventory, bookings and customers in real time.

Automated Invoicing for Financing : sell pre-need plots and services using the advanced financing capabilities of EverArk's invoicing system.

Online Storefront: with a unique e-commerce link you can add to your website, you can sell your plots and services online. If you don't have a website, EverArk can post and sell your plots for you through their own e-commerce site, called EverAfterly.

Digital Legacy Packages: With EverArk, you can profit from selling digital legacy packages alongside your plot sales and services.

For customers:

Digital Legacy: Create a digital presence and memorial for your loved one to celebrate their life in your time of bereavement and beyond.

Users can say goodbye to manually managing records, including paper maps and sales contracts, and rely on EverArk to bring accountability and collaboration to the sales and burial process.

"It's easy to use and implement – even if you aren't skilled in IT," said Stephanie Coker, Cemetery Sales Manager at Morgan Oaks Eternal Preserve, a cemetery that adopted an early version of EverArk. "It allows our team to focus on customer service and spend less time worrying about administrative duties – which translates into more sales."

EverArk provides a 30-day free trial to all cemeteries so they can get a feeling for the software and its ease of use. Standard beta pricing is $12 per user per month for the Pro plan which allows cemeteries to manage unlimited gardens, plots, and users. There's also an Enterprise plan for companies managing multiple cemeteries.

The most enticing aspect for cemeteries to adopt EverArk is the salability of the Digital Legacy packages. EverArk has a Single and Family package that cemeteries can upsell to customers and earn money on each sale. The minimum price is $299 and $499, respectively, but cemeteries can sell them at their own pricing.

"No other cemetery management software offers a digital product that allows a cemetery to sell and earn money," Marmulak said. "The profit from selling digital legacy packages will far outweigh the price of the software and creates a new form of revenue for the cemetery. EverArk will truly revolutionize cemetery sales – in both efficiency and your bottom line."

About EverArk

EverArk is a cemetery management software and digital legacy app. It is the first integrated software that meets all the needs of cemeteries and its customers –drill-down dashboards, interactive plot mapping, inventory management, invoicing, work orders, record management, custom reporting, eCommerce integration and a customer app with geo-tagging. It is an affordable, robust, and easy-to-use software that cemeteries can self-implement – get your free trial.

For more information, visit us online at https://www.everark.io and follow up on Facebook at @EverArkSoftware.

