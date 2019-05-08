Everbowl™ Debuts Superfood In Petco Park On May 16th

"We are thrilled to solidify such an amazing partnership with the San Diego Padres and super excited to be a part of San Diego's iconic Petco Park," says Jeff Fenster. "By offering everbowl as a healthy option in the ballpark, we are staying true to our mission of 'unevolve' and continuing to bring superfood to the masses. We will be offering both our superfood bowls as well as our recently launched Superfuel Coffee!"

Everbowl's Petco Park store is located in Section 109, along the first base line, behind the team dugout. A focused, ballpark-specific menu of everbowl's signature superfood bowls will feature acai and pitaya base options with unlimited healthy toppings.

"We are elated to add everbowl to our extraordinary local culinary lineup at Petco Park," said Scott Marshall, Vice President & Chief Hospitality Officer for the San Diego Padres. "We know our fans will thoroughly enjoy the craft superfood and fan fuel that Jeff Fenster and his team have created with all of their incredibly tasty, healthy and natural superfood bowls and drinks."

Everbowl's first superfood-infused product extension, Superfuel Coffee, will also be available at the Petco Park location. The coffee, which launched nationwide last week, combines the antioxidant-rich benefits of superfoods and caffeine in one cup and is the first-ever superfood-focused coffee line to hit the market. The convenient, biodegradable K-Pods are currently available for purchase online via Amazon or SuperfuelCoffee.com .

About everbowl

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant with a focused menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, acerola, pitaya, and graviola as the base ingredient along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "unevolve" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever."

