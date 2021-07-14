everbowl™ Opens First Florida Franchise Near UCF

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoCal-based craft superfood chain everbowl™ (https://www.everbowl.com/) has arrived to help the Orlando and University of Central Florida community beat the heat with light, delicious, healthful bowls. The recently opened franchise at 12101 University Blvd. is everbowl's first of many in Florida. The company plans to open several other outlets in Miami by the end of the year.

"The power-packed ingredients everbowl features are known to boost energy, improve concentration and spur productivity," said company founder and CEO Jeff Fenster. "everbowl provides the nourishment you need whether you're preparing for a study session, hiking the Flatwoods or cheering on the Knights."

The UCF franchise is the healthy lifestyle chain's 41st store opening in Fenster's aggressive expansion plan to bring everbowl to vibrant, dynamic college towns, tourist destinations, art centers and other communities that want to make conscious decisions about how the foods they eat will help them achieve their life's ambitions. In addition to multiple locations in California, everbowl has locations in Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Florida and Nevada, with plans to expand to Tennessee, Missouri, Texas, Indiana, Louisiana.

The premise of everbowl is simple: build healthy meal options using rich-in-antioxidant superfoods such as acai, matcha and pitaya, supplement them with flavorful, vitamin- and mineral-rich berries, fruits, seeds and plant-based, non-dairy protein and make them available to everyone. "At everbowl, we want to make superfood-based nutrition as ubiquitous as fast food," Fenster explained.

"We encourage people to jumpstart their metabolisms with physical activity fueled by eating stuff that's been around forever. Our bowls help us 'unevolved™' to become our 'Best Selves' by making it easy to choose the healthy alternative. At everbowl, our guests don't have to sacrifice flavor or texture to obtain the health benefits of a low-fat, non-processed diet."

About everbowl™

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain offering a menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majik, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "Unevolve™" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever™." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https://www.everbowl.com/franchise.

