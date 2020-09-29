EverCommerce Selects New President for its Healthcare Technology Division

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EverCommerce, the leading service commerce platform and parent company to iSalus, LLC and AllMeds, Inc., announced today that it has selected Brent Michael to lead the two companies it acquired in late 2018 and early 2019. The two companies provide complementary offerings including practice management, EHR, revenue cycle services, telehealth, and chronic care management under one organization, building a roadmap for integrated, cloud-based offerings for medical specialties across the U.S. Prior to accepting this position, Mr. Michael was CEO of a large EMR/PM/RCM vendor focused primarily in the eyecare space. Prior to that, he held various commercial leadership positions at CareFusion, NDS Surgical, Planar Systems and GE Healthcare.

"Brent comes to us with nearly 30 years of experience in the healthcare IT and medical device markets," said Eric Leaver, General Manager of Health Services at EverCommerce. "With a proven track record of growing organizations to be market leaders, he brings a passion for growth and team excellence, with a strong emphasis on customer experience; we're excited for the expertise and leadership he brings to the team."

"iSalus and AllMeds have a long history of excellence in delivering premiere practice management and EMR solutions and services to physician practices nationwide," said Brent Michael, new President of iSalus and AllMeds. "In this volatile, rapidly-changing environment where technology has become such a pivotal link between patients and providers, I look forward to working with everyone to continue building solutions that help our physician partners run their practices more efficiently, so they can focus on what matters most – providing excellent patient care."

About iSalus / AllMeds

iSalus / AllMeds provides industry-leading Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Services and Chronic Care Management, along with many other services to thousands of clinicians across the United States. We've made it our mission to help physicians increase their efficiency through technology so they can spend more time focusing on patient care while continuing to grow their practice and maximize profitability. For more information, visit iSalusHealthcare.com.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce develops, acquires, and transforms software solutions that accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention for hundreds of thousands of service-based businesses across the globe. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, Security & Alarm, and Fitness & Wellness industries, its modern, integrated SaaS platforms, mobile applications, and digital payment solutions create informed, predictable, and seamless experiences between customers and their service providers. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

SOURCE EverCommerce; iSalus Healthcare

Related Links

http://EverCommerce.com

