EverCompliant Invited to Present at FATF/ MONEYVAL Joint Experts' Meeting and Terrorist Financing Prosecution Workshop

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EverCompliant, the payments industry leader in AML (Anti-Money Laundering) & KYC (Know Your Customer) specializing in business cyber intelligence, announced today that the company has been invited to present in front of the 2019 FATF/ MONEYVAL Joint Experts' Meeting (JEM) and Terrorist Financing Prosecution Workshop. The meeting will take place Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Tel Aviv, and will be hosted by the Israel Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority (IMPA).

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), is an intergovernmental organization founded in 1989 on the initiative of the G7 to enforce policies against money laundering and advance global efforts against terror activities. After years of advancing and improving its counter-terrorism efforts, Israel not only joined the FATF in December 2018, but is one of the leading countries at the forefront in the fight against money laundering and terror financing.

This workshop with FinTech/FinSec firms and the public sector will be held as part of the 2019 FATF/ MONEYVAL Joint Experts' Meeting (JEM) & the US Presidency Initiative on Prosecutors and Judges (TF prosecution Workshop) and will focus on the use of advanced technologies to identify and analyze money-laundering and terrorist-financing risks.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen to participate in this important workshop given by FATF," said Ron Teicher, CEO of EverCompliant. "We welcome the opportunity to take part in a much needed conversation as cyber criminals become even more advanced in how they take advantage of the online financial market. EverCompliant understands the risks that the digital era poses to the payments industry and provides solutions utilizing advanced technologies, including AI and Machine Learning, to uncover current gaps and weaknesses in the online financial market, ensuring organizations can expose the complex network of online connections where potential risks can hide.

