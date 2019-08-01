Evercore Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that it completed a private placement offering of approximately $206 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured Senior Notes (the "Senior Notes"). Evercore intends to use the proceeds from the Senior Notes to fund investments in its business, including facilities and technology, and for other general corporate purposes.

The Senior Notes reflect a weighted average life of 12 years and a weighted average stated interest rate of 4.26%. The Senior Notes include: $75 million aggregate principal amount of 4.34% Series E Senior Notes due 2029; $60 million aggregate principal amount of 4.44% Series F Senior Notes due 2031; $40 million aggregate principal amount of 4.54% Series G Senior Notes due 2033; and £25 million aggregate principal amount of 3.33% Series H Senior Notes due 2033. The Senior Notes were issued in a private placement pursuant to a Note Purchase Agreement, dated as of August 1, 2019, among Evercore Inc. and the purchasers party thereto.

Interest on the Senior Notes is payable semi-annually and the Senior Notes are guaranteed by certain of the Company's domestic subsidiaries.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein. The Senior Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

Investor Contact: Robert Walsh

Chief Financial Officer, Evercore

+1.212.857.7468



Media Contact: Dana Gorman

The Abernathy MacGregor Group, for Evercore

+1.212.371.5999

SOURCE Evercore

Related Links

http://www.evercore.com

