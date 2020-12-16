Everest Foundation Teams Up with Trejo's Tacos, LA County Supervisor to Feed East LA for Holidays

WHAT: In support of the East LA community, as well as the many healthcare and front-line workers that still have to go into work during holidays, the Everest Foundation is teaming up with actor Danny Trejos and Trejos Tacos, as well as L.A. County Supervisor, Hilda Solis, for a drive-up food giveaway.





The East Los Angeles Civic Center will have tables set up for community members to drive up and receive their donated food bowl from Trejos Tacos. The event will also feed members of the departments housed in the Civic Center, including the Roybal Health Center, Soledad Enrichment Action Gang Intervention Program and Proyecto Child Health Care.





Organizers are encouraging community members to limit the number of people walking by utilizing the drive-up option. Security will be in place to ensure that people are wearing masks and following proper social distancing measures.









WHEN: Thursday, December 17



12:00 to 2:00 p.m. PT







WHERE: East Los Angeles Civic Center



4801 E 3rd Street



Los Angeles, CA 90022







VISUAL: 300-500 community members and essential workers are expected to attend the event



Lines of cars waiting for their food



Tables filled with donations



Volunteers handing out food bowls







WHY: "During this difficult time, we want to give thanks to the East L.A. Community, especially our front-line workers that surround that facility, by spreading some joy this holiday season," said Dr. Michael Everest. "We are grateful to be working with Trejos Tacos to, once again, give back to such an important community."







WHO: The Everest Foundation, Dr. Michael Everest



Trejos Tacos, Danny Trejos