Everest Group Names ADP a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)

Everest Group uses its objective, data-driven PEAK Matrix framework to assess the market success and overall delivery capability of RPO service providers, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. The outcome is determined based on two main criteria: Market Impact, which includes market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered; and Vision and Capability, which considers vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

"ADP RPO is one of the biggest and strongest players in the North American RPO market," notes Arkadev Basak, vice president, Everest Group. "Its expertise in catering to buyers of all sizes across industries and its continued investments in technology and analytics – including its proprietary compensation explorer tool – have helped position it as a Leader on Everest Group's RPO in North America PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020."

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a Leader in RPO by Everest Group," said Tina Tromiczak, senior vice president at ADP. "We are committed to providing our clients with the services and support they need to navigate the changing labor market and find and retain the right talent. From specialized recruitment offerings and consulting services, to AI-powered chatbots and predictive analytics capabilities to aid in candidate search, we combine the power of technology and data with deep expertise to deliver an impactful client experience."

To access Everest Group's RPO in North America PEAK Matrix 2020 Assessment covering ADP RPO's services, please visit here.

ADP RPO is the Recruitment Process Outsourcing arm of ADP, a leading global technology company providing HCM solutions. Delivering on the needs of large enterprises, ADP RPO provides end-to-end talent acquisition and turnover consulting, employment branding, strategic recruiting solutions (executive, military, diversity, university), data analytics/benchmarking, workforce planning, recruiting/applicant tracking technology, offer letter management, and vendor management for exempt and non-exempt hires across all industries. ADP owns AIRS recruitment training, the industry standard for certified recruitment training offering 8 certifications and 35 recruiter led courses and outplacement services. For more information, visit ADP.com.

