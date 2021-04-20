Everest Group Names Automation Anywhere a Leader in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named it a Leader in Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

Automation Anywhere has been recognized for IQ Bot, for a second consecutive year. The world's only cloud-native IDP solution uses the power of RPA and artificial intelligence (AI) to advance worker productivity by automatically extracting data from documents and email.

IQ Bot is available through Automation 360TM, the company's unified, cloud-native, AI-powered enterprise automation platform. Its more than 100 pre-trained document-processing use cases provide business users – from field workers, home appraisers, insurance adjusters to delivery workers – with the ability to automatically process complex, multi-page documents in minutes.

IQ Bot is designed for the 80% of business processes that today rely heavily on people to locate and organize unstructured data before the process can even begin. Using this award-winning technology, processing documents such as mortgage applications, insurance claims, patient forms, invoices, purchase orders, financial statements and inter-bank settlements, allows users to realize the compelling potential of intelligent automation.

"Automation Anywhere's IQ Bot product includes pre-trained out-of-the-box solutions for a large range of document extraction use cases, while providing enterprises flexibility to customize the extraction workflows. Its intuitive user interface, integrated RPA and analytics capabilities, strong network of implementation partners, and product training and support offerings are differentiators that helped retain its Leader positioning on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for IDP software products in 2021," said Anil Vijayan, Vice President, Everest Group.

Everest Group defines IDP as "any software product or solution that captures data from documents (e.g., email, text, PDF, and scanned documents), categorizes, and extracts relevant data for further processing using AI technologies such as computer vision, OCR, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and machine/deep learning." The IDP PEAK Matrix® assesses the measurement of impact on the market as well as the ability to deliver products successfully.

"We are thrilled to be named a leader now for two consecutive years in Everest Group's 2021 IDP PEAK Matrix that exemplifies the power of IQ Bot," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Automation Anywhere. "Through this technology, we've virtually eliminated the manual processing of hundreds of thousands of business documents, giving back enormous time and cost savings to organizations worldwide to spend on more creative, innovative projects."

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and engineering services. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products & solutions within various market segments.

To download a copy of a custom version of the report, visit: https://www.automationanywhere.com/lp/everest-intelligent-document-processing-matrix

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

