Everest Group Names Nividous a Major Contender in IDP Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

MOORESTOWN, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous, the global intelligent automation company, has been positioned as a Major Contender on Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Click here to access the complimentary custom copy of the report.

"Nividous' integrated Intelligent Automation (IA) platform offers RPA, BPM, and analytics capabilities along with IDP to process structured, semi-structured, and unstructured documents," said Ashwin Gopakumar, Practice Director, Everest Group.

"Its proprietary OCR and data extraction models, strong workflow capabilities, native mobile application supporting on-device extraction, and flexible commercial models are differentiators that position it well for success."

Nividous' intelligent automation platform combines IDP, RPA, AI, and other cognitive capabilities to empower business users with the ability to automate processes involving complex semi-structured and unstructured documents. It uses ML, NLP, and computer vision to classify, extract, and validate data from different types of documents, applications, and databases. It provides an easy-to-use low-/no-code interface that allows business users to create new document extraction models without relying on data scientists.

Nividous has made numerous advancements over the past year, including advanced classifiers and bulk document processing solutions. Nividous has also introduced OOTB solutions for standard accounts payable, service desk orchestration, medical coding & card extraction, bank LC processing, customer onboarding, contract agreement extraction, and insurance policy extraction.

The IDP PEAK Matrix® assessment 2022 highlights the following key strengths of Nividous' intelligent automation platform based on a detailed evaluation of its capabilities and customers' feedback:

Nividous suite includes a full-featured low-code BPMN 2.0 compliant workflow engine that allows enterprise users to create and manage workflows and connect to external databases for business rules validation.

A native mobile application that supports on-device extraction using mobile devices.

Nividous customers appreciate the flexibility of its platforms' licensing model in addition to its integrated IA offering. The flexibility helps in facilitating bulk document processing and scaling-up of document processing.

"Nividous is honored to be recognized as a Major Contender in the IDP PEAK Matrix® assessment for the second year in a row," said Kaushal Mashruwala, co-founder at Nividous.

"With continuous efforts in research and development, Nividous has made tremendous progress in developing robust IDP capabilities natively embedded within the Nividous platform. Numerous customers have testified to exponential benefits using our intelligent automation platform that natively includes RPA, BPM, and analytics capabilities as well as IDP, which motivates us to continue to help them with their automation needs and achieve the competitive edge."

About Nividous

Nividous helps businesses in humanizing their work with its intelligent automation (also referred as hyperautomation) platform. From the very beginning, we realized that automation must be approached holistically and not siloed. Nividous' comprehensive platform harnesses the power of RPA, AI, and BPM capabilities, helping businesses to achieve end-to-end business process automation.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of various sizes around the world.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also offers an array of professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence. Our endeavor is and will remain continuous innovation.

