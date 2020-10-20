Everest Group Names Nividous a Star Performer and Major Contender in RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous, the leading full-cycle intelligent automation company, has been named a Star Performer and Major Contender by Everest Group in its "Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020".

"Nividous is one of the few vendors offering a unified automation platform with native RPA, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Business Process Management (BPM) capabilities and has strengthened its position owing to YOY advances in its vision, product capabilities, and value delivery," said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group.

"Factors that have contributed to Nividous' strong position on the PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020 include significant growth in the global RPA business across verticals and investments in developing native complementary capabilities such as Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and process mining, in addition to improving core RPA functionalities."

Nividous has made numerous advancements within the last year, which include the introduction of Desktop Process Mining (DPM) capabilities, development of native AI features for its Smart Bots and custom Machine Learning models for on-device data extraction, and improvements in its BPM capabilities enabling enhanced human-bot collaboration. Nividous has also rapidly expanded its partners' ecosystem with technology and service providers.

The RPA PEAK Matrix® assessment highlights the following key strengths of Nividous' automation platform based on a detailed evaluation of its capabilities and customers' feedback:

Nividous aims to expedite enterprises' digital transformation journey through its integrated automation offering that encompasses RPA , IDP, process mining, BPM, and cognitive capabilities such as natural language processing, computer vision, and predictive analytics.

, IDP, process mining, BPM, and cognitive capabilities such as natural language processing, computer vision, and predictive analytics. The platform provides an out-of-the-box repository of pre-built activities to promote reusability. Nividous also offers pre-built connectors for cognitive services to augment its platform's native capabilities.

Clients have indicated cost-effectiveness and flexibility in the commercial model as Nividous platform's key strengths and have expressed satisfaction with its product vision and roadmap.

"After being positioned as an achiever of 100-200% YOY growth by the Everest Group in its previous year assessment, Nividous is honored to be recognized a Major Contender and Star Performer in the RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020," said Kaushal Mashruwala, co-founder at Nividous. "Such recognitions underline our unwavering dedication to delivering greater value to businesses allowing them to perform at their peak efficiency. Our innovations translate into empowered businesses that can unleash the true potential of their workforce by humanizing work with our intelligent automation platform."

