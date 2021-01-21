Everest Group names Persistent a Major Contender in its Salesforce Healthcare Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group has named Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) and (NSE: PERSISTENT) to its 'Major Contenders' category in its Salesforce Healthcare Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

Everest Group assessed 18 service providers for the Salesforce healthcare services PEAK Matrix®. Major Contenders must demonstrate proof points and built meaningful capabilities in select areas within the Salesforce healthcare services domain, and across the broader healthcare value chain. They must also exhibit a flexible engagement and solutioning approach to build long-term client relationships.

Persistent was recognized for:

Its strong suite of IP tools/frameworks/accelerators for healthcare, such as patient access services and digital front door, to expedite time-to-market for its clients.

Deep healthcare expertise in delivering Salesforce services and leveraging it to build an edge over its competitors.

Diversified investments across geographies, enabling its delivery network to serve global clients.

A talent management mix of onshore and offshore presence, and organizational change management capabilities well-perceived by the market.

This recognition follows Persistent winning the ISG Star of Excellence™ Award in September 2020 for achieving the highest cumulative customer experience score for the quality of its core technology services and a leader in North America and APAC in BFSI, healthcare and life sciences. Persistent was also recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2020 for Salesforce Ecosystem Partners.

Quote from Chunky Satija, Practice Director, Everest Group

"Persistent Systems, with its strong suite of IP and accelerators (such as Patient Access Services and Digital Front Door), is well positioned to serve as a critical partner to enterprises as they transform their traditional care delivery models. Persistent Systems' recent acquisitions of PARX and youperienceTM, accompanied by deep healthcare expertise in delivering Salesforce services, enabled it to be positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Salesforce Healthcare Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021."

Quote from Samir Agarwal, SVP Partnerships at Persistent

"Persistent's Global Salesforce Practice helps businesses transcend into modern digital enterprises with a customer-centric, data-driven and seamless customer experience that co-exists with their current systems. As a Salesforce Platinum Partner with a 4.9/5 CSAT score, we are trusted to deliver world-class CX fueled by Salesforce's platforms and solutions. Persistent's deep Healthcare expertise working across the cloud allows us to provide unified and modernized industry solutions to our clients around the globe. To be recognized for this by Everest Group is a great testament to our expertise."

