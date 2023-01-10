Everest Group names Quantiphi as a Specialist Leader and Star Performer in Analytics and AI Services

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, is named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

Everest Group has positioned Quantiphi as a Leader in terms of market adoption, portfolio mix, the value delivered, the scope of services offered, vision and strategy, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. Quantiphi has also been named a STAR Performer for demonstrating the most improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix.

Quantiphi's strengths and capabilities highlighted in the report include:

A top-quartile performance through high revenue growth, new contract signings, expanding delivery footprint, and domain-specific investments.

Keeping up with changing market trends by offering a cluster of services in digital experience, automation, and insights generation.

Leveraging its suite of products and platforms in data migration, NLP, NLU, conversational AI, and related technologies to solve business problems.

Quick turnaround time and quality of talent commended by many referenced buyers who advocate for Quantiphi's talent management competencies.

Catering to a more mature clientele by building IP in areas like conversational AI, computer vision, and agent modeling.

Maintaining high-quality deliverables by investing in talent and partnerships.

As part of the assessment, Everest Group evaluated 22 specialist service providers across the globe on their AI offerings. Quantiphi has showcased its advancement by moving up the rankings from Leading Major Contender in 2021. This enhanced performance through 2022 is due to ventures into new geographic footprints, deal sizes, and industry footprints.

"We are delighted to be named a Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group. This recognition is a testament to our strategic investments in building talent with advanced skill sets and developing a strong suite of data engineering, advanced analytics, and intellectual property across areas such as conversational AI, computer vision, and advanced agent modeling," said Asif Hasan, Co-founder, Quantiphi. "We continue to focus on driving long-term business impact for our customers together with our partners."

The Everest Group celebrates Quantiphi's achievements and go-getter attitude in the PEAK Matrix report, which bolsters Quantiphi to strive for more and leverage partnerships with companies like Azure, Nvidia, GCP, AWS, and Snowflake to build on cloud and data capabilities.

"Quantiphi's deep AI/ML capabilities, strong industry expertise, and having a diverse IP base has helped Quantiphi deliver quality analytics and AI services to enterprise clients," said Vishal Gupta, Vice President, Everest Group. "It has also established strong partnerships with ecosystem players, especially Google Cloud Platform (GCP), thereby enabling Quantiphi to offer customized and integrated services to its clients. This has all helped Quantiphi emerge as a Leader in Everest Group's Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022."

Everest Group's assessment is based on its annual Request for Information process for the calendar year 2022, interactions with leading Analytics and AI specialist service providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the services market. An excerpt of this report can be viewed here: https://quantiphi.com/press-release/everest-group-names-quantiphi-as-a-specialist-leader-and-star-performer-in-analytics-and-ai-services/

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats, and anomalies. Together with partners and customers, we embark on a data and AI-led transformation journey that delivers impactful and measurable results. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit www.quantiphi.com

