Everest Launches Consumer Initiative for the First Community-Driven Online Marketplace Connecting Outdoor Enthusiasts with Brands, Products and Content Tailored to Their Passions

The first of its kind online marketplace for consumers passionate about outdoor recreation and brands made in the United States has officially launched, nationwide.

HOUSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest, the digital company bridging community and commerce for the outdoor recreation space announced today the launch of Everest.com, the first online marketplace and community hub offering consumers brand assortment, convenience, expert advice, content and community all in one place. The consumer product exchange enables individuals and families across the nation to shop from American retailers who offer largely domestically made recreational products for the outdoors.

Everest (everest.com) fills an unmet need within a massively underserved outdoor recreation market of more than $700 Billion in consumer spending. Currently, less than 20% of the industry's sales are transacted online, and the market is expected to grow at 7.12% CAGR over the next four years alone. Today, Everest.com offers products from over 1,000 US-based merchants and retailers, with plans to expand that number to over 10,000 by 2023.

"Our mission is to create the largest marketplace on earth for the outdoor recreation community, not only meeting the need for passionate outdoorsmen, and women, but also providing a place for retailers and brands to stand out, build fanbases, and sell gear, accessories, and apparel for all genres of outdoor activity," explained Founder and CEO, Bill Voss. "We are providing an environment that's just as seller friendly as it is consumer friendly. That level of collaboration allows for the most robust niche marketplace possible, which provides the best experience for the consumer."

As an avid outdoor enthusiast, Bill Voss frequently finds himself outdoors with his friends and family. Before founding Everest, Bill recalls seeing a need in the industry for an digital marketplace to help individuals like himself shop for the best recreational gear for their next outdoor adventure. In 2020, Bill put his extensive knowledge of outdoor recreation to use and turned his vision into a reality, founding Everest.com.

Now, Everest is the first niche customer-centric, community-driven, multi-vendor online marketplace serving those who love the outdoors by connecting them to brands, products and content tailored to their passions. Utilizing state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, Everest.com aligns consumers' needs and interests with their vast selection of outdoor products at various price points.

Everest also offers consumers a next level option called Caliber, which provides its members with several exclusive benefits including:

Free shipping on Caliber-eligible products

Thousands of hours of stream-able content

Eat-Play-Travel discounts to 700,000 locations

Donation to Everest's non-profit partners

Early-bird notice on sales and closeouts

Extreme discounts on gear

Entry into Caliber member-only giveaways

Fuel discounts at shell gas stations

"I wanted to build a platform that is user friendly and familiar to prospective buyers and businesses, while also being innovative and unique," shared Voss. "Over the years I have assembled a team of smart, talented and like-minded team members to build Everest into the successful marketplace we knew it could be. Now, we're ready and thrilled to share it with today's consumers."

As a brand that is embedded in the outdoor enthusiast community, Everest gives back to a number of nonprofits and organizations that support the wilderness and conservation efforts. For the full list of Everest's beneficiaries, you can visit www.everest.com/how-we-give-back and www.everest.com/your-impact.

About Everest.com

Driven by our Caliber members, the Everest mission is to create the largest marketplace on earth for the outdoor recreation community – a place where retailers can sell gear, apparel and accessories for all outdoor recreational activities including hiking, camping, biking, rock climbing, winter sports, watersports, team sports, fishing, hunting, kayaking, rafting, road and trail running, and much more. Everest is a place where like-minded consumers can learn, interact, participate and shop. Ultimately, we are a community of like-minded, non-discriminating, conservation-loving outdoor living retailers, manufacturers, distributors and consumers. Join the movement today. For more information on the Everest marketplace, visit the marketplace at www.everest.com.

