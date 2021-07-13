Everest Medicines Announces Strategic Collaboration with Medbanks Health Technology to Develop Innovative Healthcare Service Solutions for Patients in China

SHANGHAI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Medbanks Health Technology, a pharmacy and healthcare services provider specializing in oncology.

The Companies' collaboration will focus on leveraging the specialized nationwide direct-to-patient pharmacy network explore innovative healthcare solutions for oncology and specialty care, including a new service model to address the unmet needs of patients in these expansive disease areas. This collaboration positions Everest to enable patients greater access to its novel medicines.

In addition, the Companies will collaborate on patient education, explore opportunities to gather real-world data using Medbanks' database and out-patient system, and work to establish a model to improve disease management for oncology and other severe diseases through Medbanks' online platform and dedicated patient service team.

"This strategic collaboration will build a solid foundation to educate patients and healthcare providers on the availability of innovative new medicines, and will enable doctors to more efficiently manage patients and their diseases, promoting the improvement of patients' health and quality of life," said Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, CEO of Everest Medicines. "This is a meaningful step for Everest as we continue to prepare for and work towards commercialization of our products."

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

About Medbanks Health Technology

Medbanks Health Technology was founded in 2014 with seven years of history. Medbanks has formed a special drug service network, professional clinician network and medical network covering the whole country based on the four infrastructure elements – physician, medicine, health insurance, and data, becoming a leading professional integrated healthcare service platform in oncology and severe disease. At present, the company has set up three business headquarters in Guangzhou, Beijing, and Shanghai, which includes three business systems - medical innovation service business group, drug innovation service business group, and healthcare innovation service business group.

