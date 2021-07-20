Everest Medicines Announces Strategic Collaboration with MediTrust Health Co., Ltd to Develop Novel Payment Solutions for Patients in China

SHANGHAI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with MediTrust Health Co., Ltd, a leading innovative medical payment services provider and one of the largest pharmacy benefit management platforms in China.

Through this collaboration, Everest will leverage MediTrust's Pharmacy Benefit Management expertise to administer patients' pharmacy plans and help them safely and conveniently get the medications they need. The Companies will also work to develop innovative payment solutions that enable greater access and affordability for Everest therapeutics, including a systematic review of medication prescriptions and a medical expense control system to achieve full spectrum of disease management services, carrying out assistance programs to upgrade the user experience, and build commercial insurance plans to minimize the financial burden placed on patients.

"We are delighted to partner with a strong organization like MediTrust as we work to establish key collaborations that provide a clear and compelling path forward towards commercialization," said Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, CEO of Everest Medicines. "This is one of three new strategic collaborations for Everest that collectively provide us with a comprehensive plan to launch our promising late-stage investigational candidates, which we look forward to advancing quickly for patients in need."

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

About MediTrust Health Co., Ltd

MediTrust is a leading innovative medical payment services provider in China. It is committed to helping patients solve medical payment problems through innovative payment methods and helping patients manage medical expenditures more efficiently. MediTrust pioneers a business model of "Internet + medical + medicine + insurance" to provide values to patients around innovative payment, commercial insurance PBM, pharmaceutical benefits, and health insurance. MediTrust focuses on medical payment services of new specialty drugs, chronic drugs, rare drugs, and devices. At present, MediTrust has fully consolidated all parties in the industry to provide service covering the entire value chain by building a diversified business system covering patient services, commercial insurance services, and pharmaceutical company services. Its innovative medical payment and patient welfare platform, Care2Pay(药康付), provides patients with Internet + medical management services. It is becoming one of the most influential comprehensive pharmaceutical welfare brands in China.

