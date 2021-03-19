Everest Medicines to Announce Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 22, 2021

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced that it will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 and provide a business update on March 22, 2021.

Conference Call Information

A live conference call will be hosted on March 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. China Standard Time (March 21, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Details are as follows:

Conference ID   7234522#

Australia

+61 2 8223 9906

Mainland China

4008 428 338

Hong Kong

+852 2112 1888

India

000 800 440 2261

Indonesia

001 803 440 117

Japan

+81 3 5767 9336

Korea

+82 2 3483 1262

Malaysia

+60 3 6207 4051

Singapore

+65 6622 1172

Taiwan

+886 2 2162 6306

Thailand

+66 2 0321 630

UK

+44 0203 024 5279

Denmark

+45 3 272 7715

France

+33 1 7091 8635

Germany

+49 69 8092 1475

Italy

+39 02 3041 0447

Netherlands

+31 20 794 7985

Sweden

+46 8 5051 3551

Switzerland

+41 43 456 9554

US

+1 212 444 0378

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://www.everestmedicines.com.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

