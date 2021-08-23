Everest Medicines to Announce Half-Year 2021 Interim Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced that it will report 2021 unaudited first half interim results after the closing of Hong Kong equity markets on August 30, 2021. The Company will hold a live conference call at 9:00 AM on August 31, 2021, Beijing Time.

Conference Call Information

A live conference call will be hosted on August 31, 2021 at 9:00 AM Beijing Time (August 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time). Participants must register in advance of the conference call. Details are as follows:

Registration Link: https://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5468938

Conference ID: 5468938

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive dial-in number, passcode and a unique registration ID, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://www.everestmedicines.com.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

