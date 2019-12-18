Evergage Named a Leader in Five New G2 Grid® Reports

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in five reports published today by G2 – recognizing the far-reaching success companies achieve with Evergage's personalization and customer data platform (CDP). According to G2 – which empowers businesspeople to make buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer – "products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores."

Evergage was ranked a Leader in the following reports:

Grid® Report for Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software , Winter 2020 – Focused on tools "used to consolidate and integrate customer data into one single database," "offer a complete view of [each] customer" and "predict the optimal next move with a particular customer." Evergage was also a Leader in the Fall 2019 edition of this report.

– Focused on tools "used to consolidate and integrate customer data into one single database," "offer a complete view of [each] customer" and "predict the optimal next move with a particular customer." Evergage was also a Leader in the Fall 2019 edition of this report. Grid® Report for Personalization Engines , Winter 2020 – Focused on tools that "analyze customer data collected from outside software or from customer behavior to curate and tailor customer experiences [across multiple channels]" and ensure that "campaigns are effective and memorable." Evergage received the highest customer satisfaction rating – drawn from satisfaction data in G2-hosted reviews – of all the solutions included, and was also a Leader in the Fall 2019, Summer 2019 and Spring 2019 editions of this report. In addition, users in this category rated Evergage as "Easiest to Do Business With," and providing the "Best Support" and "Best Relationship."

– Focused on tools that "analyze customer data collected from outside software or from customer behavior to curate and tailor customer experiences [across multiple channels]" and ensure that "campaigns are effective and memorable." Evergage received the – drawn from satisfaction data in G2-hosted reviews – of all the solutions included, and was also a Leader in the Fall 2019, Summer 2019 and Spring 2019 editions of this report. In addition, users in this category rated Evergage as "Easiest to Do Business With," and providing the "Best Support" and "Best Relationship." Grid® Report for Personalization Software , Winter 2020 – Focused on software "used to create personal website experiences based on user preferences" and "meet customers' needs in a more efficient manner to increase customer satisfaction."

– Focused on software "used to create personal website experiences based on user preferences" and "meet customers' needs in a more efficient manner to increase customer satisfaction." Grid® Report for E-Commerce Personalization , Winter 2020 – Overlapping with the general personalization categories, though focused squarely on e-commerce use cases. According to G2: "E-commerce personalization software creates experiences tailored to consumers who shop online using e-commerce tools," "captures user behavior in real time across multiple channels," "provides personalized messaging to help users discover and buy products and services" and "is used by marketers and e-commerce professionals to increase online sales."

– Overlapping with the general personalization categories, though focused squarely on e-commerce use cases. According to G2: "E-commerce personalization software creates experiences tailored to consumers who shop online using e-commerce tools," "captures user behavior in real time across multiple channels," "provides personalized messaging to help users discover and buy products and services" and "is used by marketers and e-commerce professionals to increase online sales." Grid® Report for A/B Testing , Winter 2020 – Focused on tools used "to deploy different versions of digital content, such as calls to action or images, and track which encourages visitors to convert better." G2 notes that "performance results can be combined with segmentation data... to personalize experiences to each visitor" and "improve conversion rates." Evergage was also a Leader in the Fall 2019 edition of this report.

G2 hosts more than 1,023,000 unbiased and authenticated business-technology user reviews, read by more than 3 million buyers each month. The G2 quarterly Grid® Reports compare products in a given category based on user satisfaction and market presence scores – providing background information and education to prospects, while highlighting how various solutions stack up against one another.

"Being recognized as a Leader in five G2 reports underscores the wide range of ways Evergage serves its clients and is dedicated to their success," said Andy Zimmerman, Evergage's chief marketing officer. "We're committed to helping companies create a single view of each customer and prospect, and activate their data in milliseconds – delivering the optimal experience to every individual. We're especially proud to be named a Leader, too, because the designation reflects the voice, satisfaction and accomplishments of our clients, who drive engagement and conversions every day with Evergage."

This recognition comes on the heels of Evergage being named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2019 . In addition, Evergage has earned numerous awards this year, most recently being named "CDP of the Year" and "Personalization Tech Solution of the Year" in the inaugural Rele Awards.

For more information on Evergage, including customer testimonials and successes, please visit www.evergage.com/customers .

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1-to-1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics and advanced machine learning with data from existing sources, Evergage provides the one solution you need to build a single, comprehensive view of each one of your customers and prospects and activate that data to deliver maximally relevant, individualized experiences – "in the moment," across touchpoints and at scale. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to billions of customers and visitors of hundreds of leading organizations across industries, including Autodesk, Carhartt, Citrix, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House and Zumiez. Evergage is a five-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards and Golden Bridge Awards, three-time winner in the Best in Biz Awards and two-time CODiE Award winner. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

