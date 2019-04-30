Evergage Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

SOMERVILLE, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced it has been named a Visionary in Gartner's " Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs ."1 According to the report: "As marketers increasingly see effective multichannel marketing as synonymous with personalization, multichannel marketing hub vendors are focusing on capabilities that deliver relevant, contextualized customer experiences."

Gartner defines the multichannel marketing hub (MMH) as "a technology that orchestrates a company's communications with and offers to customer segments across multiple channels. These include websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, paid media and email. MMH capabilities also may extend to integrating marketing offers/leads with sales for execution in both B2B and B2C environments."

The importance of personalization, as an inextricable component of the MMH, can't be overstated. Per Gartner: "Marketers see personalization as key to multichannel marketing success. In response, MMH vendors are facilitating unified customer profiles, strengthening machine learning and delivering insights to drive relevant interactions in real time." The report further notes: "Multichannel marketing builds relationships by responding to expressed and implied customer needs through relevant, connected engagements to targeted audiences. Success requires data-driven insights into customer behaviors and interests, goals and needs. It also requires knowing how channels operate most effectively – in isolation and in harmony – to deliver the right content to the right audience at the right time."

With its real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP), Evergage orchestrates comprehensive, multichannel marketing initiatives and delivers 1-to-1 customer experiences to billions of people worldwide. Marketers across industries rely on Evergage to aggregate, synthesize and act on their data – powering maximally relevant, individualized customer engagement across websites, email, web and mobile apps, onsite search, online ads, social media, call centers and in stores/branches. Evergage captures in-depth behavioral data – and combines it with customer information from other systems (e.g., CRM, marketing automation platform, email service provider, in-store, in-branch, loyalty, etc.) – to create actionable unified customer profiles for each customer, visitor or account.

Importantly, Evergage provides a single platform – not a collection of disparate solutions – to orchestrate multichannel marketing initiatives. The company prioritizes ease of use for marketers and other business users, who can set up, execute and analyze campaigns. With Evergage's "white-box" approach to machine learning, marketers have control over the algorithms that let them better understand customers, make smarter campaign decisions, engage customers at the individual level with greater relevance and monitor campaign results.

The Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs evaluates vendors for completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner: "[Gartner] placed a strong emphasis on innovative, visionary offerings. Visionaries provide a strong vision for the multichannel marketing market or excel in advanced or emerging areas. These include customer data platforms and artificial intelligence, identity resolutions, multidimensional segmentation, mobile marketing, loyalty marketing and social marketing, and real-time interaction management. They can set strategic direction or demonstrate specific innovative capabilities in one (or more) functional area (such as advanced campaign functionality or digital marketing integration) in multichannel marketing that the market will eventually adopt. Visionaries may have multichannel marketing implementations from different buying centers, such as customer service or digital commerce."

Evergage CEO Karl Wirth said: "This was the first year we were included in the Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, and we believe our inclusion and placement as a Visionary validate Evergage's 1-to-1 strategy. In our view, personalization is at the core of successful customer experiences, and it's being recognized as the key aspect of multichannel marketing hub success too. With our CDP and personalization technologies, companies are increasing conversions, driving measurable lift and creating happier, more loyal customer bases."

Wirth continued: "For more effective and agile customer engagement, we see companies increasingly seeking a single, central platform to house customer data and activate it in real time, at the 1-to-1 level, for scalable, cross-channel interactions. Evergage was purpose-built for this. We help companies understand their customers, make split-second decisions about the best experience to present each individual and successfully engage each customer with relevance across channels. Our machine-learning algorithms never stop learning and acting on new data accumulated to continuously optimize experiences and engagement."

More information on Evergage's capabilities is available on Gartner Peer Insights , which displays customer reviews – with Evergage averaging a 4.7-star rating (out of 5 stars) for the multichannel marketing hubs market, based on six total ratings as of April 30, 2019. Please also see www.evergage.com/resources/videos for additional details and customer testimonials.

In addition to being recognized as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Evergage was recently named a Leader in Gartner's first-ever Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines .2

This news comes amidst milestones for the company, with Evergage recently announcing revenue growth of more than 50% over FY17, along with new, leading customers across industries. Last year, Evergage was recognized as " Best E-Commerce Solution " in the SIIA CODiE Awards and " Best CDP " in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and earned a gold Stevie® Award in the American Business Awards®.

1 Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Noah Elkin, Adam Sarner, Benjamin Bloom, Joseph Enever and Colin Reid, April 18, 2019.

2 Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Jennifer Polk and Bryan Yeager, July 25, 2018.

Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

