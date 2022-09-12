EverGlade Consulting Continues Growth, Opens Washington, D.C. Office Location

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), a national consulting firm, with employees in locations across the country, has opened an office location in Washington, D.C. in the heart of Chinatown. EverGlade's new office is located at 700 K Street N.W.

The company currently works with a variety of life science and defense companies nationally and views D.C. as a logical next location for a physical presence.

"EverGlade was named partly as an acknowledgment that we know how to navigate the swamp," commented Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder and National Leader of the Consulting Practice. "It made sense to have an office location right in the heart of the swamp on K Street," he concluded.

While EverGlade has its roots in Washington D.C., Charleston is home and remains the Company's headquarters. EverGlade has already opened the office and plans to recruit for positions in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, program management, project management, and government contract administration and compliance as part of its expansion plan.

About EverGlade Consulting:

EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm that helps clients navigate the federal landscape. We are inspired by technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding from the federal government. We offer services ranging from opportunity identification and proposal support through post-award contract management and the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including ASPR, BARDA, NIH, CDC, DHS, FEMA, JPEO, DTRA, DLA, and DARPA.

Since its inception, EverGlade has quickly grown into one of the leading service providers for the life sciences industry, helping dozens of clients identify and secure federal funding.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, visit:

https://www.EverGlade.com

For additional information about EverGlade's recent success, visit:

https://apnews.com/article/covid-health-infectious-diseases-15572a9fd4c4acbad8bad4d0afc223b2

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-plays-key-role-on-industrial-base-expansion-ibx-project-with-39-million-in-federal-funding-secured-301611526.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-assists-detect-inc-with-securing-22m-in-federal-funding-for-the-development-of-a-next-generation-molecular-test-for-covid-19-and-flu-301494116.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-assists-united-safety-technology-inc-in-securing-97-million-dod-award-301357974.html

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting