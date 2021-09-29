EverGlade Consulting Launches EverGlade Cares to Support Pandemic Response

https://medium.com/@ericjiasobota/new-white-house-pandemic-preparedness-plan-something-for-everyone-312da05e63bc

"EverGlade is excited to launch this new initiative and support the pandemic response," explained Jerry Jia-Sobota, Chairman of EverGlade. "Start-ups and small companies often have the most innovative technology, and we want to do everything we can to help the US Government have every possible tool to combat this pandemic," he concluded.

The website was launched on September 22, 2021, and its goal is to provide a platform for companies to submit online applications to seek advice and counsel from EverGlade.

About EverGlade Consulting

EverGlade Consulting is a Washington, DC based consulting firm that helps clients navigate the federal landscape. EverGlade is inspired by technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding through the federal government. EverGlade offers services ranging from proposal support through the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, the DOD, HHS, NIAID, and DTRA.

