Evergreen Coast Capital Statement Regarding Rocket Software Acquisition of ASG Technologies

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Coast Capital ("Evergreen"), the technology-focused Menlo Park affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., today announced its support for Rocket Software's agreement to acquire Evergreen portfolio company ASG Technologies ("ASG").

Evergreen first completed a strategic investment into ASG, the Naples, Florida-based enterprise IT software company with leading products in content management, systems management and enterprise data intelligence, in 2017 and has subsequently supported business growth over the past four years, led by CEO Charles Sansbury and CFO Dilip Upmanyu.

"We are pleased that ASG's business transformation over the last few years has culminated with this announcement. This represents our second time partnering with Charles, Dilip and their team successfully, and we are thankful to ASG for their hard work in transforming the company into what it is today. We are confident in ASG's ability to create additional value as part of Rocket Software," said Isaac Kim, Managing Director of Evergreen Coast Capital.

"Evergreen equipped ASG with the right resources to help us transform our business over the past few years. I want to personally thank Isaac and his team for their support, and I am excited for ASG to enter its next chapter as a part of Rocket Software," said Charles Sansbury, CEO of ASG Technologies.

Bank of America Securities and Barclays are acting as joint financial advisors to ASG and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal counsel to ASG.

About Elliott and Evergreen

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages more than $42 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. This investment is being led out of Evergreen Coast Capital, Elliott's Menlo Park affiliate, which focuses on technology investing.

Media Contact:

Stephen Spruiell

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

(212) 478-2017

[email protected]

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.