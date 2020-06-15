Evergreen Launches Medal of Honor Podcast

CLEVELAND, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is proud to launch the Medal of Honor podcast with support from the National Medal of Honor Museum. The short-form podcast (three minutes) will provide a quick narrative on one of the more than 3,500 men and women who have received the highest military honor in the United States. The stories of Medal of Honor recipients demonstrate bravery in combat at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty. The award serves as an inspiration to all Americans. The award is so much more than a military decoration; its significance reaches far beyond honoring individual bravery. The Medal of Honor is a beacon, one that serves not only to guide us but to unite us.

The Medal of Honor podcast will be hosted by Ken Harbaugh. Harbaugh is a former Navy pilot and the past president of Team Rubicon Global. He served as a commentator for National Public Radio, as host of the Crooked Media podcast, Reclaiming Patriotism , and as a guest fellow at Yale University. Ken's writing on service and citizenship has appeared in the New York Times, The Atlantic, Time, and in the Yale Journal of International Law. He lives near Cleveland, Ohio, with his wife and three children, and is the co-author of Here Be Dragons.

"It's an incredible honor to be able to tell these stories of American heroes who rose to the challenge when duty called, often paying the ultimate sacrifice," revealed Ken Harbaugh, Host of Medal of Honor, "Now, more than ever, our nation needs examples of this kind of selflessness. The Medal of Honor Podcast celebrates America at its best."

"I can't think of a better time to launch the Medal of Honor podcast," noted Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts, "as our country is wrestling with what is honor and duty and how our beloved institutions, like the military, evolve in modern times."

Joe Daniels, President & CEO of The National Medal of Honor Museum was quoted as saying, "The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation is honored to partner with Evergreen for the production of the Medal of Honor Podcast. As we work to build a permanent home in Arlington, Texas, for the treasured legacies and stories of Medal of Honor recipients, we welcome opportunities like this to educate Americans on the valor of those who received the Medal. We're on a mission to inspire America and hope this show inspires listeners to live the values of the Medal: courage and sacrifice, commitment and integrity, citizenship and patriotism."

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched four podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. The company now has 38 podcast programs and is on pace to deliver more than 5.0 million podcast downloads in 2020.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include Rebel Force Radio, The Chad & Cheese Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Talent Cast, This American President, Riffs on Riffs, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, Up2, and Wake Up Call. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. Evergreen is a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to tell inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts. Ask us how our comprehensive podcast production, creative marketing, and distribution solutions can help connect your brand to a broader audience. Website: Evergreenpodcasts.com

