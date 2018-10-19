Evergreen Organix Strives for Safety, Quality and Consistency

The state of Nevada is avid about consumer education – and so is Evergreen Organix. In a proactive attempt to educate customers regarding edible safety there is information available on the website both under a specific "education" tab, is referenced on the blog and educational warning cards are also available at each dispensary. Further safety precautions are taken with opaque packaging that is designed to still be eye-catching to adult consumers while not appealing to children. Product packaging is heat sealed and tamper proof – with clearly displayed product facts for consumers including THC and/or CBD content. Evergreen Organix is one of the only edible producers in Nevada that has Nutritional information available on their website for consumers of their products.

"We are a family business and take the reasonability very serious, so we not only adhere to State guidelines, but we go above what is required to protect the consumer and the integrity of what our organization was founded on," said Jillian Nelson, Operations Manager.

As Evergreen Organix continues their expansion into California, Colorado and Arizona, these safety protocols and practices will remain intact – adhering to regulations in each state as required. The quality and safety of each product will always be the end goal for Evergreen Organix as operations expand with the growing legal industry.

Evergreen Organix is a Las Vegas based producer of cannabis edibles, topical and vape products that uses only the finest ingredients and premium cannabis. Their signature line of products is soon to be available in California, Colorado, Washington, Montana and Arizona to both medicinal and adult recreational consumers.

