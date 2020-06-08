Evergreen Podcasts and ISMPP Launch the InformED Podcast

CLEVELAND, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is excited to help launch a new branded podcast titled InformED , created by the International Society for Medical Publication Professionals (ISMPP). The show delves into key trends and issues facing medical communication and publication professionals in an ever-evolving field. ISMPP is a professional member association formed in 2005. ISMPP's vision is to become the leading global authority on the ethical and effective communication of medical research to inform treatment decisions.

The show will be hosted by Robert J. Matheis, PhD, MA, a tenured leader within scientific publications and communications, and is the current President and CEO for ISMPP. InformED is sponsored by MedThink SciCom, a North Carolina-based integrated medical communications agency.

"I first met the Evergreen Podcast team at an artificial intelligence conference and liked what I saw with regard to their knowledge and dedicated resources necessary to help produce a podcast series," offered Steve Palmisiano, Senior Vice President & General Manager of MedThink SciCom. "These resources have been invaluable in ISMPP's initial foray into podcasts, and we are happy to be partnering with them."

"We love working with inspiring and thoughtful branded podcast clients," noted Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts, "To help ISMPP create this engaging audio content has been a fulfilling adventure for the Evergreen team."

Robert J. Matheis, PhD, MA of ISMPP and Steve Palmisiano, CMPP of MedThink SciCom. are both available for interviews on all media platforms including TV, radio, online media and newspapers. Contact information is below.

