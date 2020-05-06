Evergreen Podcasts Announces Commitment to New Round of Investment From Lake Effect Radio

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen or the Company) is excited to announce that Lake Effect Radio has committed to an additional round of investment in the Cleveland, OH-based podcast company. The $500,000 investment will help fund the working capital position of Evergreen and support the company's podcast industry expansion.

"In these uncertain times, I'm certain that podcasting has a bigger future than ever," noted Joan Andrews, Principal of Lake Effect Radio, "With this investment, I want not only to help this great company thrive but to keep millions of people all over the world enriched and entertained with this great programming."

"This new investment round comes at a crucial time," offered Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts. "In a period of economic uncertainty for most companies, Evergreen continues to see growth in its branded podcast and partner podcast lines of business. As companies are forced to move remote, more businesses are looking for alternate means of communication. Podcasting is positioned for enormous growth in this work-from-home economy."

The new capital from Lake Effect Radio will be invested in working capital, marketing enhancements, improved hosting and distribution platforms, and critical new podcast show production. The Company was founded in January of 2017 with one employee and two interns. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched 4 podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. By the end of 2019, Evergreen had added 20 new podcast programs and enjoyed over 1,000,000 downloads. As of 2020, the company has 34 podcast programs that have been downloaded in over 180 countries.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include Rebel Force Radio, The Chad & Cheese Podcast, Burn the Boats, Riffs on Riffs, Pit Pass Moto, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, Up2, and Wake Up Call. The entire Evergreen Podcasts catalog can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora and over a dozen industry leading podcast platforms, worldwide. The Company employs 14 full-time staff members in addition to 25 freelancers.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the fastest growing podcast publishers in its class. Our network is committed to delivering entertaining and inspiring content to people wherever they are. We work with top brands and thought leaders to tell inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts. From entrepreneurs and musicians, to philosophers and artists, we are in the business of uniting audiences with authentic storytelling that lives up to our name. Evergreen is powered by a diverse team of knowledgeable executives, experienced hosts, and talented creative professionals - passionately focused on publishing best-in-class Podcasts for Life™.

