Evergreen Podcasts Launches Movie Marathoners

CLEVELAND, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its growth strategy, Evergreen Podcasts is adding a number of movie-based podcasts to its ever-growing podcast network during July. Evergreen is proud to announce the launch of Movie Marathoners , a podcast with a quick-witted take on modern movie making. The podcast was created and is hosted by Matti Groll. The podcast joins a growing list of movie-based content being distributed by Evergreen including Behind the Doc , Greenlight Reviews and The Sound of Movies .

Groll is the Movie Marathoner and is currently a doctoral student in biomedical engineering who spends his free time watching movies and running marathons. Join the Movie Marathoner and weekly guests, with profoundly more talent and expertise, as they discuss, rank, and review all things film and television. Warning: there may be running puns.

"I am really excited to announce that the Movie Marathoners podcast will be joining Evergreen Podcasts! I am honored to be a part of their growing network, and I'm really looking forward to making this podcast the best version of itself under their guidance," offered Matti Groll, creator and host of the podcast.

"Evergreen continues to support and grow great podcasts," noted Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts, "Movie Marathoners is yet another wonderful show that merits great awareness and download growth. Thrilled Matti is joining our shining list of gregarious hosts."

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched four podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. The company now has 38 podcast programs and is on pace to deliver more than 5 million podcast downloads in 2020.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include Rebel Force Radio, The Chad & Cheese Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Talent Cast, This American President, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, Up2, and Wake Up Call. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

